John Schneider Reveals His New (and First) Tattoo in Honor of Late Wife Alicia: 'It Makes Me Smile' (Exclusive)

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star got Alicia's thumbprint tattooed on the part of his hand where her thumb would rest when they held hands, calling it a "bittersweet" tribute

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein is a Staff Editor on the TV team for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand since 2017, working as an intern, digital news writer and Human Interest writer-reporter before joining the TV team to help oversee and edit digital coverage. Her work has previously appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 10:00AM EDT
John Schneider rollout credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeâAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider at his home in Holden, Louisiana in June 2023. Photo:

Daymon Gardner

John Schneider lived his whole life without getting a tattoo. But after his wife Alicia Allain Schneider died from breast cancer earlier this year, he knew he needed to make his love for her permanent.

Shortly after Alicia's death on Feb. 21, the Dukes of Hazzard star, 63, came up with the idea to get a tattoo in her honor.

"That had to be God," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "After Alicia passed, we were at the funeral home, and the gal that ran it was great friends of Alicia and then later friends of mine. She said, 'We do thumbprints now.' And as soon as she said that, it was like, 'Bam, you're going to get this.'"

The idea was a meaningful one as Schneider chose to get the tattoo inked on his left hand, near the base of his thumb "where her thumb would be if she was holding my hand."

"Because that's where her thumb was most hours of the day," he explains. "It didn't take any thought. It didn't take anything. It just popped into my head."

John Schneider's tattoo. July 2023.
John Schneider's thumb tattoo in honor of Alicia.

courtesy John Schneider

"Again, I think that's not me. That's got to be God," he continues. "Inspiration like that has to be because when the tattoo guy did it, he said, 'I've never done this, what a great idea.' And he's probably done 3,000 tattoos and had 4,000 himself. And then, everyone I show it to, most of the time, male, female, young or old, they cry right away. It's like, 'That's great.'"

As for the actor, he says he find the ink to be comforting but also a daily reminder of his grief.

"It's bittersweet, but it makes me smile," he shares. "And whenever anybody asks me, 'What is that?' I tell them, and I say, 'Here, hold my hand.' And then they go, 'Oh, my God, that's your wife's thumbprint, isn't it?' Yep. My only tattoo."

John Schneider and his wife late wife Alicia Allain.
John Schneider and his late wife Alicia Allain Schneider.

Courtesy John Schneider

While it may be the sole tattoo on his body, it's not the only thing Schneider has done to keep Alicia's legacy alive. Since her death, he's written daily messages to Alicia on Facebook that he calls "letters to Heaven." Those candid, emotional posts have moved his followers, which have grown to over a million since February.

"I do see that this is helping people, especially those who grieve," he shares. "The number one thing I get on my posts is people say, 'You put into words what I feel every day. Thank you for expressing me.' That has to be God."

"Because I don't sit and toil over these posts," he explains. "I wrote tomorrow's post already. I couldn't stop writing. That's how I used to be about screenplays. That's how I used to be about making the next movie. I just couldn't stop ... I'm that way with the Facebook post. I don't know how long I'm going to do it. I suppose God will tell me it's time to stop. Because while it's cathartic, it's also pulling off a scab every day."

"I do believe it's making her proud," he adds. "But I'd rather have two followers and her; that's not what I have."

credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: Se'Anne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider at his home in Holden, Louisiana in June 2023.

Daymon Gardner

Schneider has also launched an AliciaWear clothing line featuring phrases she used to say, like "Love That" and "Go Do," and has plans to release an album called We're Still Us in her honor.

"The writing helps, but the writing hurts," he explains. "I'm trying to keep some form of inspiration but it's very hard, like a candle with a wick and no flame."

As he continues to grieve, Schneider hopes sharing his story will help others in similar situations and remind people to let their loved ones know how they feel about them.

"I could not have told Alicia Allain Schneider I love her any more than I did," he says proudly. "I miss every damn thing, every day. I have to get to the point where I look around and see where she is, not where she's not. And I'm trying to do that, but that's hard. Somehow I love her more every minute, but with that, somehow I miss her more every minute."

ohn Schneider and Alicia Allain Wedding, which took place at the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, LA.
John Schneider and Alicia Allain Schneider at their wedding in July 2019.

B. Sean Fairburn

For more on John Schneider, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here

He's also hopeful that when his time finally comes, he'll get to reunite with Alicia in the afterlife.

"As bad as I hurt, I wouldn't trade a minute of it," he says. "Heaven is real, and I'll get there one day and she'll greet me. At that point, this will seem like nothing, like no time has gone by. Until then, I will endure. That's what she'd want, and I'm going to live the rest of my life — however long that is, 30 minutes or 30 years — doing only that, which makes her smile."

"I'm going to 'go do,' as she said, even when I don't want to, so that when I get there, she'll be delighted with me," he adds.

Related Articles
90 Day: Jovi's Rejection of Foreplay Stuns Therapist as Yara Tells Him 'You Don't Care How I Feel'
90 Day: Jovi's Rejection of Foreplay Stuns Therapist as Yara Tells Him 'You Don't Care How I Feel' (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer is celebrating its milestone 10th
'The Masked Singer' Unveils Its Newest Secret Chanteuse as Rumer Willis and Michelle Williams Return (Exclusive)
Aaron Neville photographed at his farm Freville in pawling, NY aug. 21, 2023
Aaron Neville Reveals How He Became Addicted to Heroin at 16: 'Your Brain Is Hooked' (Exclusive) 
America's Got Talent episode 1812, murmuration
'AGT' Judges Rave About 'Mind-Blowing' Murmuration, Call Closing Act 'Ultimate Perfection' (Exclusive)
Gold Rush 90 Promo Trailer
'Gold Rush' Stars Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets Tease Season 14 and Prove Just How Seductive Gold Can Be
credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeâAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Shares the 'Lie I Had to Tell' in His Last Words to Wife Alicia Before Her Death (Exclusive)
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson Thought She Was 'Hard to Love' — Until She Met Eric Johnson Who 'Embraces' Her Career (Exclusive)
credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeâAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Tears Up Talking About Losing His Wife Alicia to Cancer: 'I Miss Every Damn Thing' (Exclusive)
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa Lachey Still Cries Thinking About the Personal 'S---' She Had to Resolve to 'Be the Best' Wife to Nick
Josh Seiter known most for being on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette
'The Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Says He Wants to 'Keep Living' and 'Searching for Peace' After Death Hoax (Exclusive)
Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Say Their Children Wouldn't Thrive in Polygamous Marriages (Exclusive)
Heart of Invictus. Gabe George and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex in Heart of Invictus.
Prince Harry Is 'Like a Brother,' Says Invictus Athlete, Shares Their Special Hawaii Scuba Trip (Exclusive)
OutDaughtered, The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive).
'OutDaughtered': The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. (L to R) Ryann McCracken, Roxanne Kaiser, Kat Shelton, Treyvon Brunson, Antonio Mattei in episode 202 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
'The Ultimatum': After 1 Guy Thought His Fiancée Would Say 'No,' She Says They're 'Moving Very Slow' (Exclusive)
Donny Osmond performs live at Fox News Studios on August 4, 2023 in New York City
Donny Osmond Jokes Many Moms Were Probably ‘Screaming’ at Their TV Over 'Claim to Fame' Reveal (Exclusive)
Bob Barker, left, poses for photographers with Nancy Burnet
Bob Barker's Longtime Companion Nancy Burnet Recalls His 'Many' Proposals and the 'Trust' They Shared (Exclusive)