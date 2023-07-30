'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Gets Emotional While Speaking About Late Wife Alicia Allain

"Every day I write a letter to heaven," the actor said in a recent interview

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023 11:24AM EDT
TUCSON, AZ - MAY 13: John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere sponsored by Visit Tucson on May 13, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Wise/Getty Images for Funimation Entertainment)
Photo: Jason Wise/Getty for Funimation Entertainment

John Schneider remembered his late wife Alicia Allain during his first public appearance in Hollywood after her death earlier this year.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, 63, spoke with The Daily Mail at the Drinks with Dee Dee Sorvino cabaret show earlier this week, and discussed writing his new album, We Are Still Us, which he said will "honor" his late wife, who died in February.

"My bride Alicia and I did our own movies and our own music, so we didn't work for anybody. So that was very, very helpful," Schneider said. "'Now that my much, much, much better half is not here, but waiting for me, I am trying to honor her professionalism and trying to honor her skill."

"I just finished a new album that I think is the best thing I've ever done. It's all about her, it's called We're Still Us," he continued, then noting that while the LP has been "helpful" to craft, there wasn't a time where it didn't "hurt like hell."

"It hurt so bad to write. It hurt so bad to sing," Schneider said. "But the final product is going to be healing for those who are going through this, of which, statistically speaking, two people get married, one of them is going to die first."

John Schneider
Cindy Ord/Getty

Schneider also told The Daily Mail that he crafts notes to his late wife. "Every day I write a letter to heaven," he told the outlet.

"I think people need to know it's okay to love someone that much," Schneider continued. "In fact, it is how you should feel about your spouse."

"I have a lot of people say, 'I wish my spouse felt that way about me.' Well, maybe they do, and you're just too busy in life to realize it," the actor added.

He went on to say that if he could help a single couple come to the realization that they were "perfect" then "this will not have been in vain."

John Schneider

Schneider previously shared a series of posts dedicated to his late wife on his Facebook page in the days after he announced the news of her death on February 22.

"I simply have no words but… I miss you desperately Mrs. Schneider," the actor captioned a photograph of himself and Allain kissing each other that he posted on February 26.

In another post shared a day prior, Schneider planted a kiss on his wife's lips and wrote with the shot, "For me, this is what love looks like."

On February 22, the actor shared a post on Facebook, reacting to the loss of his wife — who died at home surrounded by family, per an online obituary. She was 53.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," Schneider captioned a photograph of himself and Allain, as well as an image of the pair holding hands with their wedding bands prominently displayed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions," he continued, then asking his followers, "If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below."

"Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel," Schneider added. "We always did."

The couple wed on Sept. 25, 2019, in an intimate ceremony in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana.

Related Articles
Inga Swenson at Peoples Choice Awards
Inga Swenson, Star of 'Benson' and Broadway, Dead at 90
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner spends 2 hrs at Montecito Bank and Trust before gassing up her Range Rover.
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out Running Errands After Returning from Hawaii Vacation
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como
Bianca Rodrigues and Luke Grimes attend the 28th Annual Screen ActorsÃÂ Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Says Wife Learned English Watching 'The Office': 'Huge Fan' (Exclusive)
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Jodie Sweetin and Mescal
Jodie Sweetin Is Planning an 'Off-Grid' Anniversary with 'Wonderful' Husband Mescal Wasilewski (Exclusive)
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC stars Gerry Turner
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Proves 'Some Things Get Better with Age' in 'Refined' New Promo — Watch!
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves
Tori Kelly (L) and Andre Murillo attend Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at Microsoft Theater
Tori Kelly's Husband Posts Singer's Lyrics About Loneliness and Fear as She's Reportedly Hospitalized
PAMELA BLAIR
Pamela Blair, 'All My Children' and 'A Chorus Line' Actress, Dead at 73
Whitney Port Tom Rosenman instagram May 2023
Whitney Port Says She's Making Health a 'Priority' as Husband Is 'Worried' About Her Being 'Too Thin'
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards at Kyle Richards in Support of NAMI, Hosts a Night of Musicy at The Fleur Room
Sutton Stracke Pays Tribute to 'Thick and Thin' Friendship with Kyle Richards amid 'RHOBH' Costar's Separation
CLAIM TO FAME: Its Giving Karma. GABRIEL, MONAY, CHRIS, COLE
'Claim to Fame': Cole Says He Had a 'Target' on Him Before Exit, Talks Sister Alicia Keys' Support (Exclusive)