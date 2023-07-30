'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Gets Emotional While Speaking About Late Wife Alicia Allain

John Schneider remembered his late wife Alicia Allain during his first public appearance in Hollywood after her death earlier this year.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, 63, spoke with The Daily Mail at the Drinks with Dee Dee Sorvino cabaret show earlier this week, and discussed writing his new album, We Are Still Us, which he said will "honor" his late wife, who died in February.

"My bride Alicia and I did our own movies and our own music, so we didn't work for anybody. So that was very, very helpful," Schneider said. "'Now that my much, much, much better half is not here, but waiting for me, I am trying to honor her professionalism and trying to honor her skill."

"I just finished a new album that I think is the best thing I've ever done. It's all about her, it's called We're Still Us," he continued, then noting that while the LP has been "helpful" to craft, there wasn't a time where it didn't "hurt like hell."

"It hurt so bad to write. It hurt so bad to sing," Schneider said. "But the final product is going to be healing for those who are going through this, of which, statistically speaking, two people get married, one of them is going to die first."

Cindy Ord/Getty

Schneider also told The Daily Mail that he crafts notes to his late wife. "Every day I write a letter to heaven," he told the outlet.

"I think people need to know it's okay to love someone that much," Schneider continued. "In fact, it is how you should feel about your spouse."

"I have a lot of people say, 'I wish my spouse felt that way about me.' Well, maybe they do, and you're just too busy in life to realize it," the actor added.

He went on to say that if he could help a single couple come to the realization that they were "perfect" then "this will not have been in vain."

Schneider previously shared a series of posts dedicated to his late wife on his Facebook page in the days after he announced the news of her death on February 22.

"I simply have no words but… I miss you desperately Mrs. Schneider," the actor captioned a photograph of himself and Allain kissing each other that he posted on February 26.

In another post shared a day prior, Schneider planted a kiss on his wife's lips and wrote with the shot, "For me, this is what love looks like."

On February 22, the actor shared a post on Facebook, reacting to the loss of his wife — who died at home surrounded by family, per an online obituary. She was 53.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," Schneider captioned a photograph of himself and Allain, as well as an image of the pair holding hands with their wedding bands prominently displayed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions," he continued, then asking his followers, "If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below."

"Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel," Schneider added. "We always did."

The couple wed on Sept. 25, 2019, in an intimate ceremony in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana.

