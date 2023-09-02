John Oates Recorded New Version of Hall & Oates Hit 'Maneater' — but Has No Idea If Daryl Hall Likes It (Exclusive)

The musician is currently prepping for a run of shows in September, kicking off with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night

By
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres author page photo
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 09:00PM EDT

From the beginning, John Oates wanted “Maneater” to go reggae.

"I had just come back from Jamaica when I got the idea for the chorus, and I wanted to write it as a reggae song because that was the place I was in, both musically and mentally," Oates, 75, tells PEOPLE about the creative beginnings of the Hall & Oates song that would ultimately reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100 charts back in December of 1982.

"I fooled around with it, and then when [Hall & Oates bandmate] Daryl [Hall] and I got together, I played it for him, and he was like, 'This is a great hook, man.' He just felt it wasn't really going to fit into what Hall & Oates were doing at the time. And he was right."

john oates
John Oates.

Juan Patino

But earlier this year, roughly over 40 years later, Oates' reggae wishes came true when he traveled to Jamaica to work with producer Native Wayne Jobson and a lineup of legendary reggae musicians to record a reggae version of "Maneater."

"I went to Kingston for three days, and it was crazy," Oates remembers of the recording session. "We went to this little, tiny studio in the middle of this little funky neighborhood, and we just jammed, and we played, and I took it back to Nashville and finished it."

And while fans have loved the new version of "Maneater" since its official release back in May, Oates still isn't sure what Hall thinks of it.

"Nope, I haven't heard from him," Oates tells PEOPLE. "I'm not even sure if he has or hasn't heard it."

Granted, Oates doesn't have much time to dwell on such things, as the New York native recently returned to his home in Nashville after a three-week stint at his other home in Colorado.  

"Colorado is almost like going to a health spa, honestly," says Oates with a chuckle. "I'm outside all day long. I'm on my tractor, I'm working on the ranch, or I'm hiking in the mountains or riding my bike. It's really about being healthy and that sort of thing."

john oates
John Oates.

David McLister

Of course, the atmosphere in Music City is a whole lot different. 

"When I'm here in Nashville, I kind of hit the ground running," says Oates, who has also been busy releasing original tracks such as "Too Late to Break Your Fall" and "Disconnected" as of late. "It's recording studios, it's interviews, it's shows — it's more music business oriented for me. Tennessee has some great things to do too, but it’s completely different."

Oates is currently prepping for a run of shows in September, kicking off with a performance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night. 

"I love that I can get on that same stage with the legends of country, obviously from a genre and a style of music that I'm not necessarily associated with, but one I have a deep knowledge of and a reverence for,” says Oates, who will also perform at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sept. 6.

“Just the fact that I can go to the Ryman and stand on that historic stage and play different types of music… I mean, I don't think a lot of classic rock artists get that opportunity. I'm very proud of that, and I'm very aware that it's a very unique thing that I've been able to carve out for myself."

john oates
John Oates.

Michael Weintrob

He pauses for a moment. 

"At this stage in my career, this is what it's all about. It's all about these unique experiences and really celebrating the fact that I've had this 50-year plus career, and I get a chance to do these unique, amazing things."

Related Articles
Celebrities Pay Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Bill Clinton, Elton John and Andy Cohen
Bill Clinton, Elton John and More Stars Pay Tribute to Jimmy Buffett After His Death: 'The King of Cool'
Selena Gomez Posts Photos of Broken Arm in Cast After She âTrippedâ in Summer Dress
Selena Gomez Posts New Photos of Broken Hand in Cast After Revealing She Tripped in Summer Dress
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Relationship Is ‘Much Different Than What Has Been Portrayed’ (Source)
Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood; Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Axl Rose Helped Carrie Underwood Choose Rock Songs to Cover While Opening for Guns N' Roses (Exclusive)
Christina Ricci Plays Horrified Homeowner in Doja Catâs Creepy New âDemonsâ Music Video
Christina Ricci Plays Horrified Homeowner Haunted by Doja Cat in Creepy New ‘Demons’ Music Video
Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film Breaks AMC Theatres Record with $26 Million First-Day Ticket Sales
Justin Timberlake Timbaland Nelly Furtado drop new single Keep going up
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado Drop First New Song in 16 Years — Listen to ‘Keep Going Up’
Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jonathan Knight of New Kids On The Block
NKOTB Announce 15th Anniversary Reissue of ‘The Block’ Album — and New Track with K-Pop Group Seventeen
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese Theatre
50 Cent Allegedly Injures Woman by Throwing Microphone Off Stage at His Los Angeles Concert
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: NSYNC Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame held on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Is an *NSYNC Reunion Coming? Here's Why Fans Think 'Trolls' Brought the Band Back Together
Troye Sivan, PinkPantheress, K-Pop boy band, Stray Kids
Troye Sivan Releases Stylish, New Version of 'Rush' Featuring PinkPantheress & Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Agnetha Faltskog Abba Voyage 05 26 22
ABBA Legend Agnetha Fältskog Debuts New Song and Instagram Page: 'So ... Where Do We Go from Here?'
Me and Sarah on Freville Farm in 2022, being happy. Aaron Neville images from his Tell it Like It Is book 2023
Aaron Neville on Moment Wife Saved Him from Prescription Drug Abuse: 'I'll Never Forget the Look She Gave Me' (Exclusive)
ay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER
JAY-Z Returns to Instagram and Announces New Music for 'The Book of Clarence'
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Vancouver Concert Postponed Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances' with New Video Display