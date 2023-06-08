John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Share Cute Photos of Son: 'We Dress Him Like an Old Man'

The comedian and actress share son Malcolm, 18 months

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 8, 2023 01:54 PM
john mulaney and olivia munn
Photo:

Olivia Munn/Instagram (2)

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are having fun dressing their son up.

On Wednesday, the comedian, 40, shared a photo to his Instagram of his son Malcolm, 18 months. In the photo, Mulaney holds an electric toothbrush and carries Malcolm, who is reaching up and poking his dad in both eyes.

"It started as a hug..." he hilariously captioned the photo.

Munn, 42, reposted the photo on her Instagram Story and added another sweet photo of Malcolm to the mix. Wearing a plaid shirt tucked into brown pants, Malcolm stands with his back to the camera.

"We dress him like an old man and it's just too cute," she wrote on the photo.

Mulaney and Munn welcomed their first baby, son Malcolm Hiệp, together on Nov. 24, 2021. Since then, they have had fun documenting his major milestones as they go through the joys of parenthood.

Malcolm has had some big accomplishments already, like saying his first words, trying new foods and even learning how to open doors. He's also experienced some pretty cool moments already, from traveling to beautiful destinations like Colorado's Red Rocks Park to visiting his dad in New York City on the set of Saturday Night Live.

In April, Malcolm joined his parents in Las Vegas for a few of Mulaney's comedy shows. Sharing a photo of herself and Malcolm on the floor of a hotel playing with trucks, Munn wrote, "Partying in Vegas looks a lot different now."

Mulaney posed with Malcolm for another photo as the two sat at a table having lunch together. The little one later appeared in a robe in a mirror selfie with Munn, who smiled in a robe herself and wrote, "He makes me so happy."

During a June 2022 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mulaney opened up about getting to celebrate Father's Day with his son for the first time.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

