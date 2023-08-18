John Mulaney Laughs with Son Malcolm, Reveals He 'Used to Spin Out' Until Becoming a Father

The comedian appeared on the 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' podcast and opened up about his relationship with his son

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 18, 2023 11:09AM EDT
John mulaney and malcolm laughing
Photo:

Oliva Munn/Instagram

John Mulaney is proving that he doesn't even need his comedic chops to make his son laugh.

On Thursday, Olivia Munn, 43, posted a sweet video of Mulaney, 40, and their son Malcolm Hiệp, 20 months, on her Instagram. In the video, the comedian holds his son on his shoulders as he adorably giggles, making his father laugh. "Happy? Slap happy?" Mulaney says as Munn records the cute moment.

"His squeal at the end," the proud mom captioned the post.

Mulaney and Munn welcomed their first baby together, Malcolm, in November 2021.

Earlier this week, the Big Mouth star appeared on Conan O'Brien's podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend and chatted with O'Brien about how he's been spending his mornings since becoming a father.

"I used to spin out about so many things and I used to want to be so clever and wanted to be this curated little prick and I now have nothing in my head except, 'Yeah, Malcolm do that. Oh yeah, right. Baseball," Mulaney shared.

"He wakes up at 4:50 a.m. Every night when he goes to bed I go, 'What time are you going to wake up?' And he goes, '7,' and we both laugh. And we say 'Deal,' and we shake."

"He gets in bed, he wakes up at 4:50. I unzip him at 4:50, this happened two Wednesdays ago. He goes, 'Baseball!' Immediately I go, 'You wanna play?' He goes, 'Game,' " Mulaney told O'Brien.

"So I take him out, get him out of his sleepsack. Now he and I are in the front yard, 5:10 a.m. In pajamas and jackets. And I take the ball and I put in on the tee. And he's holding a wiffle ball bat and he goes, 'Two bats.' So I hand him another bat and now he has two."

"And I put the ball on and he goes, 'Dada do it,' and I go, 'Dada do it,' explains Mulaney. "And I smack that wiffle ball so far. And he goes, 'Yeah, good job!' I go, 'Yeah, good job.'"

"I put a ball on for him and I go, 'Malcom do that?' And he goes, 'Malcolm do that.' He hits the ball, which means he hits his hand holding the bat against the tee and the ball falls off. Sure. And I go, 'Yeah, good job,' and he goes, 'Yeah, good job. Malcolm good job.'"

"And we're just two morons at 5 in the morning, the floodlights, Ring camera lights are going off it's so early," the comedian concluded his story.

