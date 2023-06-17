John Mulaney is enjoying dad life!

The comedian, 40, shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which he and son Malcolm, 18 months, can be seen enjoying an afternoon stroll together.

In one photo, Malcolm — who Mulaney shares with Olivia Munn — can be seen from above, wrapping his body around Mulaney's leg, as another shows a more closeup image of the toddler attached to his dad.

A follow-up video sees Malcolm running to his stroller, while a final clip shows him grabbing some snacks to show his dad.

“I will not leave Dada’s side unless it’s for cookies," Mulaney captioned the adorable post.

Mulaney and Munn, 42, are no strangers to posting regular updates on their parenting journey on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Mulaney shared a photo on Instagram of himself holding an electric toothbrush while carrying Malcolm, who could be seen reaching up and poking his dad in both eyes.



"It started as a hug..." Mulaney hilariously captioned the photo.

Munn, meanwhile, recently shared a photograph of her son online, in which he stood with his back to the camera while wearing a plaid shirt tucked into brown pants.

"We dress him like an old man and it's just too cute," the actress wrote with the image.



Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Back in April, Malcolm joined his parents in Las Vegas for a few of Mulaney's comedy shows.

Sharing a photo of herself and Malcolm on the floor of a hotel playing with trucks, Munn wrote, "Partying in Vegas looks a lot different now."

Mulaney posed with Malcolm for another photo as the two sat at a table having lunch together.

The little one later appeared in a robe in a mirror selfie with Munn, who smiled in a robe herself and wrote, "He makes me so happy."

