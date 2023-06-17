John Mulaney Enjoys Outdoor Stroll with Son Malcolm, 18 Months — See the Sweet Moment!

The comedian shares son Malcolm with Olivia Munn

By Ronke Idowu-Reeves
Published on June 17, 2023 01:21PM EDT
John Mulaney
Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty Images; John Mulaney/Instagram

John Mulaney is enjoying dad life!

The comedian, 40, shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which he and son Malcolm, 18 months, can be seen enjoying an afternoon stroll together.

In one photo, Malcolm — who Mulaney shares with Olivia Munn — can be seen from above, wrapping his body around Mulaney's leg, as another shows a more closeup image of the toddler attached to his dad.

A follow-up video sees Malcolm running to his stroller, while a final clip shows him grabbing some snacks to show his dad.

“I will not leave Dada’s side unless it’s for cookies," Mulaney captioned the adorable post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mulaney and Munn, 42, are no strangers to posting regular updates on their parenting journey on Instagram. 

Earlier this month, Mulaney shared a photo on Instagram of himself holding an electric toothbrush while carrying Malcolm, who could be seen reaching up and poking his dad in both eyes.

"It started as a hug..." Mulaney hilariously captioned the photo.

Munn, meanwhile, recently shared a photograph of her son online, in which he stood with his back to the camera while wearing a plaid shirt tucked into brown pants.

"We dress him like an old man and it's just too cute," the actress wrote with the image.

Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Hold Hands As They Leave The Greenwich Hotel

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Back in April, Malcolm joined his parents in Las Vegas for a few of Mulaney's comedy shows.

Sharing a photo of herself and Malcolm on the floor of a hotel playing with trucks, Munn wrote, "Partying in Vegas looks a lot different now."

Mulaney posed with Malcolm for another photo as the two sat at a table having lunch together.

The little one later appeared in a robe in a mirror selfie with Munn, who smiled in a robe herself and wrote, "He makes me so happy."

Related Articles
Taye Diggs Says He's 'Channeling Mommy' as He Tries Braiding Teen Son Walker's Hair
Taye Diggs Says He's 'Channeling Mommy' as He Tries Taking Down Teen Son Walker's Braids
Chris Pratt and Son Jack Show Off Their Big Catches After Father-Son Fishing Outing
Chris Pratt and Son Jack, 10, Show Off Their Big Catches After Father-Son Fishing Outing
Kenny Rogers' Twin Sons Justin and Jordan's High School Graduation: 'Enjoy the Ride'
Kenny Rogers' Twin Sons Resemble Late Singer as They Graduate High School — See the Photo
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Pose for Family Photo with Twins Harper and Finley at Their Graduation
Priscilla Presley Posts Rare Photo with Riley Keough, Twins Harper and Finley After Lisa Marie Trust Dispute
Al Pacino And Noor Alfallah ENJOY A DATE NIGHT AS NEWS BREAKS THEY WELCOMED A BOY!
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Step Out for First Time Since Welcoming Baby — See the Photo!
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos of Son Bronze Being 'Protected By' Dogs Steel and Silver
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Son Bronze Being 'Protected' by Dogs Steel and Silver
tom brady selfie with kids
Tom Brady Jokes Daughter, 10, Will 'Probably Kill Me One Day' for Sharing Silly Selfie of Them
Cory Hardrict Says His 'World Stops' For His Kids as He Celebrates Black Fatherhood
Cory Hardrict Says His 'World Stops' for His Kids as He Celebrates Black Fatherhood (Exclusive)
Vladimir Duthiers Says Parenting 'Can't Be Taught' as He Celebrates His First Father's Day (Exclusive)
Vladimir Duthiers Says Parenting 'Can't Be Taught' as He Celebrates His First Father's Day (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Baby Photo of Daughter North Lined Up with 5 Dolls: 'Spot My Baby!'
'Degrassi' Alum Jake Epstein and Hallmark's Vanessa Smythe Welcome Their First Baby: 'What a Trip'
'Degrassi' Alum Jake Epstein and Hallmark's Vanessa Smythe Welcome First Baby: 'What a Trip'
Declyn Lauper Thornton and Cyndi Lauper attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021
All About Cyndi Lauper's Son, Declyn
Hilary Duff is the Shape Summer 2023 cover star
Hilary Duff Talks 'Pressure' of Not Knowing How She'll 'Make It Through' the Day as a Mom
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics With New Baby
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics of New Baby — See the Sweet Photos!
Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani
Gavin Rossdale Says He and Gwen Stefani Have 'Opposing Views' as Parents: 'Really Different People'
Kyle Rudolph Takes 4-Year-Old Son Henry Along for Free Agency Visit â See the Sweet Moment! https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctc8En1RFYG/Â 
Kyle Rudolph Takes 4-Year-Old Son Henry Along for an Adorable Visit with the Minnesota Vikings