John Mellencamp Raves Over His 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend's 'Tolerance': 'She Has Not Left My Side'

The 'Hurts So Good' singer said he met his new girlfriend "unexpectedly" when she walked into his New York apartment with friends

By
Published on August 30, 2023 02:35PM EDT
John Mellencamp performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, 2022
John Mellencamp. Photo:

Gary Miller/Getty

John Mellencamp has apparently met his match.

During an interview Monday on Club Random with Bill Maher, the "Hurts So Good" singer, 71, shared some details about his new girlfriend of seven months, who he met "unexpectedly" when she walked into his New York apartment.

"Who's your girlfriend?" Maher, 67, asked when Mellencamp brought her up in passing while the two men discussed their disdain for incessant cell phone use.

"You don't know her," Mellencamp shot back to his pal, but when Maher prompted for more information, he softened.

"She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly," he said. "She was with a couple of friends. She walked in. She didn't know I was going to be there. I didn't know she was there. We met each other."

"It's so hard to believe. I know. She has a really high threshold for tolerance," Mellencamp had joked earlier when the controversial comedian teased him that he couldn't believe that he had a girlfriend.

When Maher asked how long ago they met, the Indiana-born singer immediately came back with a romantic response: "Seven months ago and she has not left my side in seven months."

John Mellencamp Raves Over His 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend's 'Tolerance': 'She Has Not Left My Side in Seven Months'
John Mellencamp.

Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Digging into him some more, Maher said, "Well, of course, you're in the golden period."

Mellencamp added that she's "never even got angry" at him. "You've been around me, what, 20 minutes?" he teased.

"I'm not angry. I'm loving every minute of it," Maher quipped.

Having become a household name in the 1980s, Mellencamp appears to have sowed his wild oats a long time ago. Back in January, right around the time of his new love match, the veteran touring musician told PEOPLE that "girls" and "hangers-on" got the backstage boot in 1991 thanks to then-wife Elaine Irwin who wanted to make things more family-friendly.

"Elaine came out on tour with me [early on] and looked at what was going on. She goes, 'This is not going to go on anymore. No more [random] people backstage.' I said to her, 'Why? I thought we were having fun,'" he recalled.

"And she goes, 'Yeah, if you're 15. But you're not 15 anymore. You're married to me, so there's nobody backstage.' I said, 'You go tell the band,' and she did. There's not been anybody — no girls or hangers-on — backstage at my shows since then. Her advice was good."

John Mellencamp performs at Whitney Hall on April 17, 2023
John Mellencamp.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Mellencamp and the supermodel split in 2010 after 18 years of marriage. Together they share sons Hud, 29, and Speck, 28. He's also dad to Michelle, 52, with ex-wife Priscilla Esterline, and daughters Teddi, 41, and Justice, 38, with ex-wife Victoria Granucci, 64.

Most recently, he had an on-and-off relationship with Meg Ryan up until 2019. Speaking to Esquire in June, the candid singer-songwriter joked he was a "sh--ty boyfriend."

