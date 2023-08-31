John Mellencamp Spotted with Kristin Kehrberg as He Jokes 'It's Hard to Believe' He Has a Girlfriend

John Mellencamp is smitten.

The rock star, 71, recently confirmed he was in a new romantic relationship on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast — and the woman has since been identified as Kristin Kehrberg.

The “Jack & Diane” singer and Kehrberg, 57, who is reportedly the widow of Shelter Island advertising guru Richard Tarlow, were spotted together earlier this month in Los Angeles at one of Mellencamp’s family events. They attended a fashion show at the art school The Unincorporated Life for Mellencamp’s granddaughter Slate, 9, who is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave.

The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the news. A rep for Mellencamp did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kristin Kehrberg and John Mellencamp in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 2023. TheImageDirect.com

The couple kept it casual in matching white shirts, black pants and sneakers, but engaged in a bit of PDA outside of the event. They were seen comfortably embracing each other on the street.

The “Hurts So Good” singer was also captured sweetly adjusting Kehrberg’s blonde hair.



Kehrberg's late husband died in May 2022 at age 81, per Ad Age. It is unclear where the socialite currently lives, but according to the New York Post, she and her late husband purchased an apartment for $16.5 million in New York City's Upper East Side in 2016.

Kristin Kehrberg and John Mellencamp in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 2023. TheImageDirect.com

On Club Random, when Maher, 67, asked Mellencamp how long ago he met his new partner, he said, “Seven months ago and she has not left my side in seven months.”

He also explained how they first connected. Mellencamp shared, “She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly. She was with a couple of friends. She walked in. She didn't know I was going to be there. I didn't know she was there. We met each other.”

After the podcast host teased the Grammy winner about dating somebody, Mellencamp added, “It's so hard to believe. I know. She has a really high threshold for tolerance.”

The rock star in recent years was linked to supermodel Christie Brinkley, 69, who he dated for over a year from 2015 to 2016. He also famously was in an on-again-off-again relationship with actress Meg Ryan, 61, who he dated for three years until 2014 and then got back together with from 2017 to 2019.

The singer opened up about how he treated Ryan, to whom he was engaged in 2018 before calling things off, in a June interview with Esquire.

He admitted he was a “s--ty boyfriend” and said, “I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years. She doesn't love me so much.”

"Meg Ryan had just come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating. And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us," Mellencamp told the outlet. "We were so f---ing lost. We didn't know how to do anything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mellencamp has also been married three times. He and model Elaine Irwin split in 2010 after 18 years of marriage. Together they share two sons, Hud, 29, and Speck, 28.

He was also married to actress Victoria Granucci, with whom he shares daughters Teddi, 41, and Justice, 38.

The “Small Town” singer’s first wife was Priscilla Esterline, with whom he welcomed daughter Michelle, 52.