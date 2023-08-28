John Legend Confirms Son Miles Is His 'Mini Me' as They Twin in Adorable Video

John Legend's 5-year-old son Miles is a chip off the old block!

On Sunday, the "All of Me" singer, 44, posted a sweet video of him and his son Miles on Instagram.



"Just the Two of Us" by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr. accompanied the short clip that Legend captioned, "Me and Mini-Me."

In the video, the father and son don similar outfits with Legend sporting all black — including a black leather jacket and black boots that match Miles' black leather jacket and black boots.

John Legend and son, Miles. johnlegend/Instagram

Legend shares sons Miles, and Wren Alexander Stephens, 10 weeks, and daughters Esti Maxine, 7 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with wife of nearly 10 years, Chrissy Teigen.

In April, the EGOT winner appeared on The Late Late Show and told host James Corden that his kids are big fans of his work.

"Especially my son. He's literally like my biggest fan," Legend said at the time.

"He knows all of my songs and not only does he know the songs, he's like Rainman with the lengths of the songs. He remembers how long each song is, he's like, 'Actually, "Green Light" is a little longer than this one."



John Legend and sons, Wren and Miles. John Legend Instagram

While twinning in similar outfits lends itself to flattery, Legend confessed school drop-offs with his own music playing have made for awkward moments.



"My kids go to school with Jay Z and Beyoncé's kids," Legend said. "And I'm pulling up playing my music loud... it's embarrassing."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's son, Miles. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In December 2021, the singer posted a TikTok photo montage of him and Miles to his cover of Coi Leray's song "Twinnem."

"Ctrl+c, ctrl+v," Legend captioned the video, referencing the keys used to copy and paste.

