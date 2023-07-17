John Legend Shares New Snaps of Baby Son Wren and Miles: The Boys

John Legend Poses in Pajamas with Baby Son Wren and Miles: ‘The Boys’

Over the weekend, the EGOT winner shared a selfie with the two sons he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on July 17, 2023 08:34AM EDT
John Legend and sons Miles and Wren. Photo:

John Legend Instagram

It was a pajama party for John Legend and his boys this weekend.

On Instagram Sunday, “Love Me Now” singer, 44, shared pics of himself enjoying a lazy morning in sleepwear with his newborn son Wren Alexander and 4-year-old boy Miles Theodore.

Legend nicknamed his sons “the boys” in his caption to the picture, snapped as he sat with them on a couch at home. Miles was seen holding his baby brother Wren, who appeared to be sleeping, as Legend had his arm around them. 

Legend with son Miles, 4, and newborn son Wren.

John Legend Instagram

In another cute photo, baby Wren smiled as he lay on a comfy-looking bed of cushions. Older brother Miles, meanwhile, was seen in a following snap in a change of clothes as he looked at his reflection in the mirror. 

Legend shares sons Miles and Wren and daughters Esti Maxine, 5 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Wren looked adorable in a new photo shared.

John Legend Instagram

Teigen, 37, also posted a series of new Instagram photos of her children at the weekend. In one snap, the cookbook author was seen lying down with her two youngest kids Esti and Wren on a baby mat, along with her mom Vilailuck Teigen.

A second photo showed eldest daughter Luna holding baby Wren as she sat on the floor. A final hilarious snap showed Teigen pretending to cry as she sat in a cot with son Miles and Luna.

Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen with their daughter Esti, 5 months, and Wren.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Legend and Teigen recently celebrated their first Fourth of July as a family of six. Marking the occasion, Teigen had shared an Instagram Reel of a mini-photoshoot with their four kids.

Last month, the couple surprised fans when they revealed they had welcomed their fourth baby, Wren, via surrogate on Monday, June 19.

Chrissy Teigen
Teigen with son Miles and daughter Luna.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

In a lengthy Instagram post, Teigen honored her surrogate Alexandra.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

