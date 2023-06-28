John Legend Shares First Photo with All Four Kids After Welcoming Baby Boy

The Grammy winner and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their fourth baby, via surrogate, the couple revealed on Instagram Wednesday

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 28, 2023 05:13PM EDT
john legend
Photo:

John Legend/Instagram

John Legend is celebrating the newest addition to his family.

On Wednesday, the EGOT winner, 44, shared the first photo of his four kids on Instagram after he and wife Chrissy Teigen, 37, quietly welcomed their fourth baby together. Wren Alexander Stephens was born on Monday, June 19.

In the sweet family snap, the "All of Me" singer holds 5-month-old daughter Esti and baby Wren in his arms.

Behind him, daughter Luna Simone, 7, poses with her leg in the air and son Miles Theodore, 4, adorably sits on Legend's leg. "Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love," Legend captioned the post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Teigen confirmed that her family had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in a lengthy Instagram post.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Last month, Teigen shared some visual responses to a string of hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for Esti's birth.

chrissy teigen announces surprise baby

Instagram/chrissyteigen

"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,' " Teigen sarcastically wrote over an intimate shot taken on Jan. 13 after her cesarean section.

Teigen spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about her first cesarean section in March. "I was kind of excited because I'm like, 'Yeah, I've done the vaginal thing twice. Let's try this,' " she said of her previous births with her two kids. "I really love surgery."

In January, Teigen and Legend welcomed their daughter Esti. At a private concert, Legend revealed that they had welcomed "the little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," he said.

