John Legend Gives Baby Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'

The EGOT winner is enjoying some special time with his younger daughter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 11:50AM EDT
John Legend Gives Infant Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'
Photo:

johnlegend/Instagram

John Legend is having fun with his little girl.

On Thursday, the EGOT-winning father of four, 44, shared an adorable shot on Instagram where he gives younger daughter Esti Maxine, 6 months, a piggyback ride as she takes in the view from up high.

"Angel on my shoulders," Legend captioned the shot of his baby girl on his shoulders.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Legend kids

john legend/instagram

Last month, Legend enjoyed some time with his boys, sharing a selfie with sons Wren Alexander, 6 weeks, and 4-year-old boy Miles Theodore.

Legend nicknamed his sons “the boys” in his caption to the picture, snapped as he sat with them on a couch at home. Miles was seen holding his baby brother Wren, who appeared to be sleeping, as Legend had his arm around them. 

In another cute photo, baby Wren smiled as he lay on a comfy-looking bed of cushions. Older brother Miles, meanwhile, was seen in a following snap in a change of clothes as he looked at his reflection in the mirror. 

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen family photos

chrissyteigen/Instagram

In addition to Wren, Esti and Miles, Legen shares daughter Luna Simone, 7, with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Earlier this summer, the couple surprised fans when they revealed they had welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate on Monday, June 19.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Teigen honored her surrogate Alexandra.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Related Articles
John Legend Shares New Snaps of Baby Son Wren and Miles: The Boys
John Legend Poses in Pajamas with Baby Son Wren and Miles: 'The Boys'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Laidback Selfie with Son Wren
Chrissy Teigen Enjoys a Peaceful Moment with Her Youngest Son in Laid-Back Selfie with Baby Wren
chrissy teigen family pics https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu2YBm-vJyB/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen Has Relatable Mom Moment as She Tries to Get All Four Kids to Pose for Photo: 'Never Works'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Four Kids Forth of July
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's Four Kids Dress in Matching Outfits for Photo Shoot on Fourth of July
john legend
John Legend Shares First Photo with All Four Kids After Welcoming Baby Boy
chrissy teigen miles feeding wren
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother
chrissy teigen baby cuddle pics
Chrissy Teigen Jokes She 'Needs to Get Outside' as She Shares New Photos Cuddling with Baby Wren
Chrissy Tiegen Shares Adorable Video Snuggling Baby Wren
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video Snuggling Baby Wren: 'Who's This Boy?'
Chrissy Teigen son wren first smile
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’
Chrissy Teigen children
Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Feeding Baby Brother Wren
Chrissy Teigen and kids
‘Tired’ Mom of 4 Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Kids on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video Of Daughter Luna Cuddling Baby Wren
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Luna Cuddling Baby Brother Wren
chrissy teigen announces surprise baby
Surprise! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 4: 'So Happy to Tell the World He Is Here'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, baby
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Baby No. 4, Son Wren: 'Incredible Gift'
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Boy's Name
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby's Name
Chrissy Teigen Says Baby Boy Wren's Name Has Sweet Tie to Surrogate: 'Forever Connected to You'
Chrissy Teigen Says Baby Boy Wren's Name Has Sentimental Tie to Surrogate: 'Forever Connected'