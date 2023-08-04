John Legend Gives Baby Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'

John Legend is having fun with his little girl.

On Thursday, the EGOT-winning father of four, 44, shared an adorable shot on Instagram where he gives younger daughter Esti Maxine, 6 months, a piggyback ride as she takes in the view from up high.

"Angel on my shoulders," Legend captioned the shot of his baby girl on his shoulders.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

john legend/instagram

Last month, Legend enjoyed some time with his boys, sharing a selfie with sons Wren Alexander, 6 weeks, and 4-year-old boy Miles Theodore.

Legend nicknamed his sons “the boys” in his caption to the picture, snapped as he sat with them on a couch at home. Miles was seen holding his baby brother Wren, who appeared to be sleeping, as Legend had his arm around them.

In another cute photo, baby Wren smiled as he lay on a comfy-looking bed of cushions. Older brother Miles, meanwhile, was seen in a following snap in a change of clothes as he looked at his reflection in the mirror.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

In addition to Wren, Esti and Miles, Legen shares daughter Luna Simone, 7, with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Earlier this summer, the couple surprised fans when they revealed they had welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate on Monday, June 19.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Teigen honored her surrogate Alexandra.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."