John Legend Shares Sweet Clip of Daughter Esti Saying ‘Dada’: ‘I Got Too Excited and Scared Her’

John Legend’s daughter Esti Maxine has reached an adorable milestone.

The proud dad, 44, revealed his 7-month-old girl has started saying “Dada” in a sweet video posted on his Instagram Sunday.

In the cute clip, the Grammy Award-winning singer is heard asking his daughter, “What’s my name? What’s my name?” as she sits on a sofa making different noises.

The question makes Esti, who is wearing a gray patterned bib, long-sleeved white top and leggings, flash a big smile.

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen then asks her daughter, “What’s daddy’s name? Dada?”



“Dada,” Esti replied, which caused Legend to shout out in excitement.

“Oh man,” said Teigen, 37, who was cradling their son Wren Alexander, 2 months, in her arms.

“We got it on tape!” said Legend. “Caught on tape baby, caught on tape,” he continued as he flipped the camera around to face him.

Unfortunately, Legend's enthusiasm scared little Esti, who then burst into tears. “She’s crying!” said Legend.

“DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her 😂🥹,” he captioned the video.



John Legend's 7-month-old daughter Esti. John Legend Instagram

Legend and Teigen have just returned from a family vacation where they spent some quality time with their brood, which also includes daughter Luna Simone, 7, and Miles Theodore, 5.



The actor shared a series of snapshots from the getaway on his Instagram with the caption, “Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!”

In the first photo, Teigen is seen posing in a swimming pool in purple swimwear and holding Esti as Luna wraps her arm around her mom’s shoulder and smiles for the camera. Meanwhile, in another picture, Legend flashes a smile as Miles sits on his lap and holds his younger brother Wren under a cabana.

John Legend's daughter Esti bursts into tears after he reacts to her saying "Dada". John Legend Instagram

Cookbook author Teigen also posted a carousel of photos from the trip, including a picture of the whole family sitting outside their villa.

“Legos on vacation with my giant family! a dream,” Teigen wrote in the caption of her post.

The couple surprised fans when they announced they’d welcomed son Wren into their family via surrogate in June.



His arrival came after the duo welcome daughter Esti in January, with Legend announcing the news at a private concert.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote on Instagram, honoring the pair’s surrogate.

The model also described Alexandra as the "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate” and revealed Wren’s middle name Alexander is a moniker “that will forever be connected” to her.

