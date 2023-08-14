John Legend Shares Sweet Clip of Daughter Esti Saying ‘Dada’: ‘I Got Too Excited and Scared Her’

Legend's enthusiastic response to his 7-month-old daughter's milestone made the little one cry

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 07:02AM EDT
John Legend Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Esti Saying Dada: I Got Too Excited and Scared Her'
John Legend shares adorable video of daughter Esti saying "Dada". Photo:

John Legend Instagram

John Legend’s daughter Esti Maxine has reached an adorable milestone. 

The proud dad, 44, revealed his 7-month-old girl has started saying “Dada” in a sweet video posted on his Instagram Sunday. 

In the cute clip, the Grammy Award-winning singer is heard asking his daughter, “What’s my name? What’s my name?” as she sits on a sofa making different noises. 

The question makes Esti, who is wearing a gray patterned bib, long-sleeved white top and leggings, flash a big smile. 

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen then asks her daughter, “What’s daddy’s name? Dada?” 

“Dada,” Esti replied, which caused Legend to shout out in excitement. 

“Oh man,” said Teigen, 37, who was cradling their son Wren Alexander, 2 months, in her arms.

“We got it on tape!” said Legend. “Caught on tape baby, caught on tape,” he continued as he flipped the camera around to face him.

Unfortunately, Legend's enthusiasm scared little Esti, who then burst into tears. “She’s crying!” said Legend. 

“DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her 😂🥹,” he captioned the video.

John Legend Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Esti Saying Dada: I Got Too Excited and Scared Her'
John Legend's 7-month-old daughter Esti.

John Legend Instagram

Legend and Teigen have just returned from a family vacation where they spent some quality time with their brood, which also includes daughter Luna Simone, 7, and Miles Theodore, 5. 

The actor shared a series of snapshots from the getaway on his Instagram with the caption, “Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!” 

In the first photo, Teigen is seen posing in a swimming pool in purple swimwear and holding Esti as Luna wraps her arm around her mom’s shoulder and smiles for the camera. Meanwhile, in another picture, Legend flashes a smile as Miles sits on his lap and holds his younger brother Wren under a cabana. 

John Legend Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Esti Saying Dada: I Got Too Excited and Scared Her'
John Legend's daughter Esti bursts into tears after he reacts to her saying "Dada".

John Legend Instagram

Cookbook author Teigen also posted a carousel of photos from the trip, including a picture of the whole family sitting outside their villa.  

“Legos on vacation with my giant family! a dream,” Teigen wrote in the caption of her post. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple surprised fans when they announced they’d welcomed son Wren into their family via surrogate in June.

His arrival came after the duo welcome daughter Esti in January, with Legend announcing the news at a private concert. 

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote on Instagram, honoring the pair’s surrogate.

The model also described Alexandra as the "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate” and revealed Wren’s middle name Alexander is a moniker “that will forever be connected” to her.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Spends Day at Lake With Kids, Posts Sweet Moment Son Saint Hesitates Jumping into Water
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Son Saint Hesitating to Jump into the Water During Family Lake Outing: Watch
Gwen Stefaniâs Son Kingston, 17, Performs at Blake Sheltonâs Oklahoma Bar
Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale, 17, Performs at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Bar
Brody Jenner Plans on Being the âExact Oppositeâ Kind of Parent Caitlyn Jenner Was to Him
Brody Jenner Plans on Being the ‘Exact Opposite’ Kind of Parent Caitlyn Jenner Was to Him
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
All the Photos from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Already a Seasoned Traveler: 'She Rolls with Me'
Rocco Ritchie and Madonna perform during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center on August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Madonna Says 'Nothing Gives Me More Joy' as She Celebrates Son Rocco Turning 23 in Emotional Post
Brody Jenner Holds Newborn Daughter Honey Up Next to One of His Baby Photos and Proves They're Twinning
Brody Jenner Shows Newborn Daughter Side-by-Side with His Baby Photo — and They're Almost Identical
christina hall son brayden building
Christina Hall Says Son Brayden Is Taking After His Parents, Has 'Amazing Ideas' About Renovations
Kellen Lutz Celebrates Son Kasen's 1st Birthday: 'He Is the Absolute Sweetest'
Kellan Lutz Celebrates Son Kasen's First Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Absolute Sweetest'
chrissy teigen kid pics on vacation
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos with All Four Kids While on First Vacation as a Family of Six
Paris Hilton Takes Trip With Son Phoenix, Reveals She Travels With a Pillow With Her Own Face On It
Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Joins Her and Her Sister Nicky Hilton for a Trip — See Their Travel Snaps
Jennifer Hudson son David Otungo Jr Basketball 03 26 23
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's 14th Birthday: 'Time to Celebrate'
rumer willis hot mom era
Rumer Willis Says She's 'Entering My Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era' as She Poses in Big Sunglasses
cody fry welcomes baby
Singer Cody Fry Welcomes First Baby with Wife Haley: 'An Absolute Joy' (Exclusive)
Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'
Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London, England
Jessie J's 3-Month-Old Son Is 'Singing' Along to Her Rendition of 'Oh Happy Day' in Sweet Video — Watch