John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna and Miles on 'Back to School' Trip to the Berkshires

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed one last getaway with their older pair of kids before starting a new school year.

Both the Cravings cookbook author, 37, and The Voice coach, 44, shared photos from a trip to the Western Massachusetts mountain town, enjoying outings with Miles, 5, and Luna, 7, checking out shops, enjoying meals and having fun outdoors together.



"A weekend in the Berkshires before back to school!" Legend captioned his set of photos on Instagram, which included sweet selfies with each of his kids.

Teigen also shared scenes from their time together, joking in her caption, "Berkshires. What are we doing without Dorinda!!??"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The known Bravo fan's reference was to Dorinda Medley's Berkshire home, which was the scene for many iconic moments throughout the Real Housewives of New York. Medley commented on the set of photos, writing, "I wish I knew you were there I would have hosted you at Bluestone Manor ❤️."

In late August, Teigen opened up to PEOPLE about how she and Legend spread their love equally to their four children, who also include son Wren, 10 weeks, and daughter Esti, 7 months, especially making sure that older children, “feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies.”

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough,” she said. “I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, 'I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna feel like we still love them.'"

Miles and Luna with baby Wren. Chrissy Teigen/instagram

She added that she still struggles with the worry that "you're never going to give enough to your kids."

"They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy," she told PEOPLE. "I didn't grow up around babies or children, so seeing my children experience a world with littles coming in, I see how that could be hard for them."

"So we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to," she continued. "It can be a lot, it's a lot to give yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."

