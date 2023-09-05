John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna and Miles on 'Back to School' Trip to the Berkshires

The couple enjoyed a fun-filled weekend in the mountains with Miles and Luna ahead of a new school year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 12:50PM EDT
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Explore the Berkshires with Luna and Miles
John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles in the Berkshires. Photo:

John Legend/Instagram (2)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed one last getaway with their older pair of kids before starting a new school year.

Both the Cravings cookbook author, 37, and The Voice coach, 44, shared photos from a trip to the Western Massachusetts mountain town, enjoying outings with Miles, 5, and Luna, 7, checking out shops, enjoying meals and having fun outdoors together.

"A weekend in the Berkshires before back to school!" Legend captioned his set of photos on Instagram, which included sweet selfies with each of his kids.

Teigen also shared scenes from their time together, joking in her caption, "Berkshires. What are we doing without Dorinda!!??"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The known Bravo fan's reference was to Dorinda Medley's Berkshire home, which was the scene for many iconic moments throughout the Real Housewives of New York. Medley commented on the set of photos, writing, "I wish I knew you were there I would have hosted you at Bluestone Manor ❤️."

In late August, Teigen opened up to PEOPLE about how she and Legend spread their love equally to their four children, who also include son Wren, 10 weeks, and daughter Esti, 7 months, especially making sure that older children, “feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies.”

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough,” she said. “I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, 'I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna feel like we still love them.'"

Chrissy Teigen children
Miles and Luna with baby Wren.

Chrissy Teigen/instagram

She added that she still struggles with the worry that "you're never going to give enough to your kids."

"They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy," she told PEOPLE. "I didn't grow up around babies or children, so seeing my children experience a world with littles coming in, I see how that could be hard for them."

"So we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to," she continued. "It can be a lot, it's a lot to give yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and we want to do it, and it's all okay."

Related Articles
Seal with his and Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni
Seal Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Leni, Thanks Her for 'Making Me a Better Person'
Khloe and True make pasta
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 5, Helps Her Mom Make Homemade Pizza While on Italian Vacation
Gigi Hadid Talks Balancing Work and Co-Parenting Daughter Khai with Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid Talks Balancing Work and Co-Parenting Daughter Khai with Zayn Malik: 'Have to Be Intentional'
wades at beyonce
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
swizz beats and dmx sons.
Swizz Beatz Jokes 'DMX & Swizz Beatz on Vaca' as He Shares Photo of His Son Posing with DMX's Son
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with BeyoncÃ© at Los Angeles Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with Beyoncé at L.A. Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: 'Mama and Dada'
Cardi B Posts Sweet Video With Son Wave Ahead of His 2nd Birthday
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Son Wave Saying He's Turning '2' Ahead of His Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet New Photos of Babies Wren and Este
Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet Photos of Wren and Esti as She Celebrates That ‘It’s Friday Again!’
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan Shares Back-to-School Photos of Her Kids – See the Sweet Pics!
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Pose All Over Paris in Fun-Filled Family Trip Photos
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of All Three Kids on Their First Day of School
Macklemore's Daughters Colette and Sloan Strike a Pose for First Day of School; Macklemore visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studio on August 17, 2022 in New York City
Macklemore's Daughters Colette and Sloane Strike a Pose on First Day of School: 'Picture Says It All'
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 4 — Another Boy: 'So Excited'
Tamera Mowry-Housely's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes By So Fast'
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes by So Fast'
Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Home and 'Feeling Better' After Brief Hospital Visit: Source