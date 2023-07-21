John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Kiss at Pop-Up Event in Los Angeles

John Legend is showing his love for Chrissy Teigen.

The “All of Me” singer, 44, and his model wife, 37, attended a pop-up launch for his unisex skincare brand Loved01 (pronounced "loved one") at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on Thursday — and showed their romance remains strong after ten years of marriage by sharing a very public kiss.

The parents of four were also photographed laughingly enjoying a dip inside an empty bathtub labeled with the name of Legend’s skincare label while surrounded by white flowers and green plants.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01

The former The Voice coach launched his skin and body care brand in January and told PEOPLE that he wanted to elevate personal care for the whole family by developing six dermatologist-approved products created to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin that everyone can benefit from.

"The bathroom sink is where families bond. Self-care is for all the ones you love," Legend explained of the brand's name and inspiration.

The name also refers to the brand's other aim: to make products that cater to and are accessible to those who are underserved in the beauty space.

"Not a lot of products [are created] with melanin-rich skin in mind. We feel that caring enough to center our research and our product development on melanin-rich skin is an expression of love, too," he added.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01

Legend, who has collaborated with other beauty and grooming brands in the past, added that he's long asked himself the question, "Should I develop my own skincare line?"

But the star — who is well aware of the number of brands created by famous faces — said, "I wanted it to have a reason to exist beyond I'm a celebrity and I have good skin and maybe I'll sell a lot of products."



Away from the beauty world, Teigen recently underwent her first colonoscopy and updated fans about the experience on Wednesday.



Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Arturo Holmes/Getty

“I just woke up from my colonoscopy and I feel great,” Teigen — who shared earlier this week that she planned to undergo the procedure for the first time — began the post. "But it took like 20 minutes. I honestly wish it took longer, because it was a good nap.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The procedure came after Teigen shared Monday that she was getting ready to undergo the treatment for the first time.

“Soon there's going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don't get checked,” she explained. “And we don't get checked because we're not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked.”

“I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting it younger and younger and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now,” Teigen added.

