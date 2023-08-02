John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Give Inside Look at Their Kids' Bedrooms: 'Beyond Anyone's Wildest Dreams'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids are living out all of our fantasies.

In a video for Architectural Digest, the longtime couple shared their home with viewers, offering a peek at their bedrooms for daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.

"We just kind of gave Jake [AD100 designer Jake Arnold] some vague notes about how we wanted the kids' rooms to look and when he came back with drawings of what they were actually going to look like, I was like this is beyond anyone's wildest dreams of what their bedroom should look like," Legend explains.

Luna's bedroom is filled with tones of pink and purple, complete with a white staircase and purple slide that lead to a ball pit below, and a lofted hang-out area above.

"She has a slide that she goes both up and down," Legend continues as the video cuts to Luna walking up her slide.

"Yes, mostly up these days," Teigen chimes in. "Her little kitchen with her Easy-Bake oven, a little swinging couch. She has a little beautiful nook up here that her and Miles will have little sleepovers in."

"That's the bed where many an Amelia Bedelia book are read," Teigen says as she gestures to the bed behind her. "Yeah, we read a lot of stories over there," the musician adds.

"And then we put up all those little star stickers, the glow-in-the-dark stickers, and stuff together," Teigen says as the camera pans to show all the clear stars that have been stuck to the wall.

The video then cuts to Miles' room, where the little boy is sitting with his sister atop his bed. "Hey guys this is my room," Miles says after being prompted by his father.

"Miles loves cars if you can't tell," Legend explains. "The centerpiece is of course the Jeep bunk bed, and then Miles has a cave over here where he can read."

The 5-year-old's room is modeled around the giant green Jeep bunk bed, which rests next to two plush statues of giraffes. "And then it has just a whole play area up here too," Legend says as the video shows an upper area where kids can climb to.

"There's a little climbing wall in the corner where he can climb up that way to get up on the second little story of his nook and his cave," Teigen adds. "Good storage for all of his dinosaurs. So many dinosaurs. They love looking down from the net up here."

At the end of the clip, Teigen and Luna sit in Miles' cave while he rests in the netting above them. "Jake did a good job," Miles says. His father echoes his sentiments. "I think the headline of this story is Jake did a good job," he affirms.