John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show Off Their 'Magical' Beverly Hills Family Home — See Inside!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen transformed their new Beverly Hills home into a haven for their growing family — and now they're sharing it with the world!

The couple opened the doors to the stunning property in a cover story for the September Style issue of Architectural Digest', and shared how they first fell in love with the house's light-filled, open design and peaceful aura.

"Our last house was darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary,” Legend, 44, explained. “We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids."

The pair, who married in 2013, are parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, who was born via surrogate in June.

The couple collaborated with AD100 designer Jake Arnold — who previously worked on Legend's recording studio and an office space for Teigen's Cravings food and cookware brand — to execute their creative vision for the home. Although Arnold gravitates toward a more natural, earthy color palette, the model and musician said they pushed him to step out of his comfort zone. "We like bright pops of color. We wanted to crazy it up a bit, to add a little funk,” Teigen, 37, told AD.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend open up the doors to their family home in Beverly Hills. Yoshihiro Makino/Architectural Digest

"My challenge was to take this very contemporary, shiny new house and apply my philosophy to it — to make it inviting and livable, a version of what I do that speaks directly to their personalities,” Arnold noted.

In a video tour accompanying the magazine feature, Teigen and Legend excitedly showed off some of their favorite parts of the home — beginning with the living room, which the cookbook author joking referred to as her "Instagram Story room."

"Everyone's always like, 'You never leave the couch,'" she explained, referring to a modern crescent-shaped Pierre Yovanovitch oak sofa that faces a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows offering a sweeping view of the yard and pool.

"We live here," Legend added. "We are actually in the living room quite a lot. We sit here and watch reality TV, we cook right there in the kitchen."

A Jeff Zimmerman light branch hangs above the couple's Joseph Dirand rounded dining table. Yoshihiro Makino/Architectural Digest

The living room is outfitted with a plush biomorphic mohair rug, a Nacho Carbonell freestanding light sculpture and a Vincenzo De Cotiis cocktail table — but don't let the high-end furnishings fool you.

"I will say, this is a very kid-proof house," Teigen noted in the video, explaining that they even used outdoor fabrics on some of their indoor furniture pieces. "People are always scared to bring their kids over. They're like, 'No, they're gonna to jump on everything.' I'm like, 'Look at this, it's chaos.'"

While the family spends a lot of time hanging out in the living room, the kitchen is the true heart of the home. "This is a fully functional, working kitchen," Teigen declared, standing in the sleek space, which features calacatta macchia vecchia marble slab countertops and four Miele ovens. "When we go to other people's homes, we're like, 'Oh my God, you can tell when they don't use it. We really use the s--- out of this kitchen."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose by their pool. Yoshihiro Makino/Architectural Digest

Legend also proudly showed off the glam music room, where he writes music and Luna does her piano lessons — the video even featured a moment when the little girl joined her famous father at the keys to watch him play. The former The Voice coach pointed out a custom Alison Berger chandelier designed with hanging wine glasses etched with lyrics from some of his first albums.

Later in the video, the couple took the tour to Luna's bedroom. The pale pink and purple space is even outfitted with a swinging couch and a large slide that ends in a ball pit.

"How cool is this bedroom?" Legend said. "We just kind of gave Jake some vague notes about how we wanted the kids' rooms to look, and when he came back with drawings of what they were actually going to look like, I was like, this is beyond anyone's wildest dreams of what their bedroom should look like."

Miles' bedroom is equally over-the-top, with a Jeep-shaped bunkbed complete with working headlights, a "cave" outfitted with torches where he can cozy up with a book, and a play area featuring a climbing wall. "Jake did a good job," Miles said, adorably giving his seal of approval on the room.

The tour also offered a glimpse of the spectacular backyard space. There's an infinity pool with a slide, a wooden play structure for the kids, an outdoor kitchen, a garden and plenty of patio space for entertaining the constant flow of family and friends who visit. “That’s the way we like it,” Teigen said. “It’s always open house here.”

In the couple's primary suite, they interestingly forwent separate bathrooms and closets. Instead, Teigen and Legend chose to reformulate the floor plan and share the amenities. “We like to be together, so the his-and-hers thing seemed wasteful,” the "All of Me" singer explained.

“We’re not an old-school Victorian couple that needs to dress separately and then present ourselves all done up,” Teigen chimed in.

