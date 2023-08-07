John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take 'First Vacation as a Family of Six' — See the Photos!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are spending some quality time with their four kids on their first vacation as a family of six.

The Once Again singer shared a series of snaps on his Instagram Sunday. In the first photo, Teigen posed in a swimming pool holding baby Esti Maxine, 6 months, in her arms while older daughter Luna Simone, 7, hung on her shoulder. In another, Legend smiled beside 7-week-old son Wren Alexander and his big brother Miles Theodore, 5, under a cabana.

“Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!” Legend, 44, captioned his post.

Teigen, 37, posted a gallery of photos on her Instagram, as well. In one snapshot, Luna smiled over a collection of Legos, while in another, everyone posed together as one happy family.

“Legos on vacation with my giant family! a dream,” the model and cookbook author wrote in the caption of her own post.



Chrissy Teigen with daughters Esti and Luna. John Legend/Instagram

In a recent video for Architectural Digest, Legend and Teigen shared a tour of their home, offering a peek at the bedrooms for Luna and Miles.

"We just kind of gave [AD100 designer Jake Arnold] some vague notes about how we wanted the kids' rooms to look and when he came back with drawings of what they were actually going to look like, I was like this is beyond anyone's wildest dreams of what their bedroom should look like," Legend explained.

Luna had a cozy and colorful bedroom with a white staircase and purple slide leading to a ball pit, plus a play kitchen, a swinging couch and more. Meanwhile, Miles' room featured a Jeep-themed bunk bed surrounded by two giraffe statues, a climbing wall and an elevated play area.

At the end of the clip, Teigen and Luna sat in Miles' reading cave while he rested in netting above. "Jake did a good job," Miles said of Arnold.

The couple surprised fans earlier this summer by revealing they had welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate on June 19.

In an Instagram post, the New York Times bestselling author honored her surrogate Alexandra.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom she got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens," she added at the time.