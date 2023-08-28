John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Daughter Luna, 7, to Blackpink Concert: 'That Is A SHOW'

The parents enjoyed solo time with daughter Luna at the concert

Published on August 28, 2023 05:35PM EDT
Luna Stephens (L), Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (R). Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoyed a night out with their oldest.

The EGOT winner, 44, and his Cravings cookbook author wife, 37, treated daughter Luna Simone, 7, to the Blackpink concert in Los Angeles Sunday.

The three posed for pictures and watched the show mesmerized by the performance, with Teigen sharing scenes from the night on Instagram Monday.

"Finally saw @blackpinkofficial and phew I GET IT. That is A SHOW. what’s the best fan page for me to follow, I need to learn everything there is to know in very little time," she captioned the video montage.

In 2021, Teigen suggested that her musical husband and the K-pop sensations "collab," as she shared video of Miles and Luna singing their hit “Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez.

In addition to Miles, 5, and Luna, the couple are also parents to son Wren Alexander, 10 weeks, and daughter Esti Maxine, 7 months.

In a series of sweet photos posted to Teigen's Instagram last week, Esti sat on a fuzzy white couch amid her Cabbage Patch Dolls, blending in amongst the babies.

Wearing a purple handkerchief and red onesie, Esti laughed as her mom snapped a picture.

"Cabbage patch hospital had a few more births this week 😭😭 @cpkusa 💕💕💕💕," Teigen captioned her post.

Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Caring for Baby Sister Esti

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In March, Teigen went on The Kelly Clarkson Show and discussed the inspiration behind her younger daughter's name. "We were on vacation where we got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like I love the name Este," said Teigen, who tied the knot with Legend in Lake Como in September 2013.

"I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti," she continued, before revealing the couple then discovered a sweet family connection to the name.

"John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name," Teigen explained. "I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti."

