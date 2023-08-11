All the Photos from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6

In January, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family of four grew when the singer and the Cravings cookbook author welcomed their new daughter Esti into the world. Months later in June, the couple surprised fans with the arrival of their son Wren via surrogate.

The famous family, including kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, seven months, and Wren, two months, already took on celebrations at home for the Fourth of July, so the next step for the party of six was some fun in the sun on a tropical getaway.

From silly selfies to sweet group snaps, see all the photos from their family vacation.