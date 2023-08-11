All the Photos from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6

The singer and model have been enjoying a tropical getaway for the first time with their two new family members

Published on August 11, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their four chidren, Luna, Wren, Miles and Esti. Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In January, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family of four grew when the singer and the Cravings cookbook author welcomed their new daughter Esti into the world. Months later in June, the couple surprised fans with the arrival of their son Wren via surrogate.

The famous family, including kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, seven months, and Wren, two months, already took on celebrations at home for the Fourth of July, so the next step for the party of six was some fun in the sun on a tropical getaway.

From silly selfies to sweet group snaps, see all the photos from their family vacation.

01 of 20

Piggybacks in Paradise

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

John Legend/Instagram

The "All of Me" singer posted a video to Instagram dancing around to Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot," while baby Esti rode around on his shoulders. "We on vacation," the father of four wrote captioning the video that kicked off the family's tropical trip.

02 of 20

Mommy-Daughter Dip

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

John Legend/Instagram

Legend shared a sweet photo of Teigen in the pool with daughters Esti and Luna by her side. The model wore a purple bathing suit while her daughters donned a black and white rash guard and a pink swimsuit.

03 of 20

'Laxin with Legos

Chrissy Tiegen with nintendo lego set

chrissytiegen/Instagram

"Legos on vacation with my giant family! a dream," Teigen wrote on Instagram. The cookbook author posed with a completed NES Lego set that depicts the retro gaming console.

04 of 20

Family Photo-Op

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend rounded up all their kids in paradise for a family photo. While the parents tried to wrangle their little ones for a sweet pic, Miles looked away from the camera while baby Wren let out a wail.

05 of 20

Luna and Legos

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend's oldest child, Luna, helped put together a lego set. She smiled cheek to cheek while posing for a picture in a pastel swim cover up.

06 of 20

Baby Selfies

Chrissy Teigen holds her son Wren on vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The cookbook author held her youngest child Wren up to the camera in a quick video featuring the two month old.

07 of 20

Standing Stylish

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Propped up against the table by mom, Esti gave the camera a big smile as she showed off her coordinating striped dress and checkered bib.

08 of 20

Modeling with Mom

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Luna leaned in for a picture with her mom, who expertly smized in the barefaced photo.

09 of 20

Stripes and Smiles

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Legend's son Miles showed off a toothy grin in the doorway of the family's vacation spot in a green-striped t-shirt.

10 of 20

Boys Who Beam

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

John Legend/Instagram

Legend posed with his two sons, Miles and Wren. The father of four effortlessly held Miles in his lap while cradling the newborn in his arm.

11 of 20

Brotherly Love

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

John Legend/Instagram

Esti and Miles sat together poolside holding hands while wearing coordinating swimsuits.

12 of 20

Sisters Swim

Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23

John Legend/Instagram

Luna wore a vibrant pink and orange two-piece while playing with Esti in the crystal clear water.

13 of 20

Rocky Ride

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen held son Miles in her lap as the two ride off in a golf cart. Miles was entranced by a heart-shaped rock he's holding up to the camera.

14 of 20

Cool on the Coast

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen posed with Luna and Miles who wear colorful outfits for the family's coastal vacation. Miles sported a geometric-printed set, while Luna lives in lime green.

15 of 20

Sunglass Snap

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Esti, Teigen, Miles, and Legend sat on the couch and smiled for the camera, showing off their stylish sunglasses. Legend and Teigen wore neutral, white outfits, while the kids opted for bolder colors.

16 of 20

Sweet Treat

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Esti doesn't need to scream for ice cream. The seven month old enjoyed tasting this scoop of vanilla in a post shared by Teigen.

17 of 20

Swimsuit Strut

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The model posted a quick video to Instagram showing off her simple poolside look. Teigen kept it simple in black and white striped bottoms with a simple white top and white Birkenstocks. She used an oversized dress shirt as a cover up.

18 of 20

Sleepy Stretch

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Wren gave the camera an adorable yawn, tilting his head back to hide his full head of hair just out of sight.

19 of 20

Cabana Cooldown

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

While cradling her son Wren in her legs, Teigen enjoyed a frozen popsicle while sitting in the shade next to her pool.

20 of 20

Sassy Shades

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vacation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen held a pair of pearl-lined sunglasses up to baby Esti while she focused on her pacifier.

