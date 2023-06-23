John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are each other's biggest fans — and supporters!

In an interview with E! News promoting the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the 43-year-old actor raved about the "support" his wife of nearly 13 years has shown him.

"Her support through this show is what's made it possible for me," Krasinski said. "Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn't abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot."

And while the Oppenheimer actress, 40, previously referred to her husband as an "everyman hero at home," as reported by E! News, Krasinski insisted, "Maybe an everyman, but I don't know about hero. I think she's the hero at home for sure."



John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in January 2019. Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty

Krasinski and Blunt, 40, tied the knot in July 2010 and share two daughters: Hazel, 9, and Violet, who turns 7 this month.

Not only does his wife have his back, but, as the Office alum told E! News, "I also take such inspiration from her, in everything."

"She's also done this action stuff way better than I have. So I go back and I watch Edge of Tomorrow and Jungle Cruise and get more ideas," Krasinski said.

In season 4 of Jack Ryan, Krasinski's title character will embark on "his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic," according to a synopsis.

"As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country," the description continued.

"As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization — ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect."



John Krasinski in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 (2023). Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

Aside from their love and respect for one another's individual projects, Krasinski and Blunt have found success working together too — most notably on 2018's A Quiet Place and its 2021 sequel.

Krasinski, who starred in and directed the first film, previously told PEOPLE that the experience of making A Quiet Place brought the couple closer together.

“I never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie,” he said in 2018. “For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different.”

“We were really honest with each other from the beginning,” he added. “By the time we were shooting, it was just the best.”

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 premieres June 30 on Prime Video.