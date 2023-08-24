John Isner Announces Retirement from Tennis Ahead of US Open: 'It Is the Right Way to Go'

John Isner has announced his retirement following 17 years on the professional tennis circuit.

Presently ranked 158 in the world according to the APT Tour, Isner made the announcement of his impending retirement on Instagram on Aug. 23, writing that his last professional appearance will be at the US Open, which is set to begin on Aug. 28 in Queens, New York.

"There comes a time in every athlete's career that they have to decide to hang it up, for me, that time is now," Isner posted to his 205,000 Instagram followers in a carousel of four screenshots.

"I didn't come at this decision lightly, but I feel it is the right way to go," he continued. "When I left the University of Georgia in 2007, there was no way I could have imagined playing 17 years on the ATP Tour. Of course, there are countless matches I wish I could have back, but I am proud of what I was able to accomplish. The journey was nothing short of incredible."

John Isner will play in the U.S. Open next week before he officially retires from tennis. Al Bello/Getty

Isner, who was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, attended the University of Georgia on a tennis scholarship. Upon graduating from the university, he entered the professional tennis circuit in 2007.

"One of the best decisions I ever made was attending the University of Georgia," the 38-year-old continued in his Instagram post. "My 4 years in Athens was absolutely amazing. To Coach Manny Diaz, thank you for always believing me and instilling a work ethic that served me so well as a pro."

While Isner, who stands tall at 6 feet 10 inches, presently ranks in the top 200 tennis players, he has recently taken a tumble from a 2018 career high of No. 8, according to the ATP Tour website, which is the international governing body of the men's professional tennis circuit.

During his career, Isner has enjoyed much success, having earned nearly $23 million in prize money, per his official page on the ATP Tour website.

John Isner is married to jewelry designer Madison McKinley Isner. Together, they have four children. John Isner/instagram

"I consider myself lucky to have developed so many amazing relationships that have brought me where I am today," Isner continued in his announcement. "The people that have been in my corner both professionally and personally have played a massive role in shaping me as a player, but more importantly, a person."

The father of four went on to thank his mother for driving him "all over the South in our van to play tennis tournaments" when he was a boy, and his father for "waking up every morning before the sun to provide those opportunities."

Isner also lovingly called out his wife, jewelry designer Madison McKinley Isner, for raising their four young children who are all aged under five with a "smile on your face no matter how chaotic it is."

The Isners are parents to Chapel Lee who was born in April, Hunter Grace, 4, John Hobbs, 3, and two-year-old James "Mack".



Next week's US Open will mark the final time Isner plays in a professional tennis tournament, and he wrote that he "can't think of a better way to go out than competing in New York City."

"I have participated in the US Open for each of the 17 years of my career and I'm looking forward [to] playing my last match in front of the American fans in Flushing Meadows," he added in his Instagram message.



"I am looking forward to this next chapter of our lives and will continue to be the best follower of Christ, husband and father I can possibly be," he explained.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.