Shirtless Jon Hamm Soaks Up the Sun During Spanish Honeymoon with New Wife Anna Osceola

The newly married couple, who met on the set of ‘Mad Men,’ tied the knot in June

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on July 6, 2023 03:59PM EDT
Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola start their honeymoon in Mallorca by going to a beach club where they had lunch and spent the day on the sunbeds and swimming in the sea.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola honeymoon in Spain. Photo:

Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola are basking in honeymoon bliss.

Just days after the details of their wedding became public, the two are soaking up the sun during their honeymoon on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The newlyweds were recently spotted standing on a rocky beach. While a shirtless Hamm sported a classic pair of mint green bathing suit shorts, his new wife donned a yellow bikini.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The pair met on the set of Mad Men, AMC’s classic period drama series. While Hamm starred as the iconic series lead Don Draper, Osceola had a one-episode arc as her character, Clementine. While their episode may have aired back in 2015, it wasn’t until 2020 that romance rumors started swirling.

In June, the pair officially tied the knot, paying homage to their Mad Men roots. They wed at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur — the same place where the show's finale filmed — where they were joined by various celebrity pals, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, the TMZ reported.

Last week, when Hamm appeared on an episode of iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast with host Bruce Bozzi, the actor referred to his marriage to Osceola as "the exciting part of life and it's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life]."

"Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than ‘it's my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you," he said during the podcast.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola honeymoon in Spain.

Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2022, attending the Mercedes-Benz Oscars afterparty. While they've kept their romantic life largely private, this carpet sighting, and their proceeding appearance at Sarah Silverman’s Bedwetter, marked their first planned outings. 

In February, PEOPLE broke the news that Hamm and Osceola were engaged, just two years after they had started dating.

