John Green Blasts Indiana Library for Removing 'The Fault in Our Stars' From Young Adult Section

John Green criticized an Indiana library system after it pulled his novel The Fault in Our Stars from shelves in its Young Adult section.

The Indianapolis native, 45, spoke out against the Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees' decision to move the book, along with hundreds of other titles, to a different section of its libraries in Fisher, Indiana and Noblesville, Indiana. This decision stems from a new policy that targets books that are considered not "age-appropriate," according to USA Today.

"The Fault in Our Stars has been removed from the YA section in the suburbs of Indianapolis and is now considered a 'book for adults.' This is ludicrous. It is about teenagers and I wrote it for teenagers. Teenagers are not harmed by reading TFIOS. This is such an embarrassment to the city of @FishersIN," Green wrote.

Green continued, "I only have a small voice in these decisions, of course, but you won’t catch me alive or dead in Fishers, Indiana until these ridiculous policies are revoked."

The Fault in Our Stars was relocated from the teen to the general section of the library "based on criteria included in the Board-approved Hamilton East Public Library Collection Development Policy," Hamilton East Public Library said in a statement to USA Today. "This policy also includes a process for patrons to object to the placement of any item in the collection."

This policy was updated in April following a meeting of the library's board, reports WISH-TV. They voted to clarify the terms and themes that violate the policy, including added appendixes to define a list of "Grossly Offensive Terms" and "Crimes Involving Violence."

Under the public library board's amended policy, the novel will no longer be placed in the YA sections in Noblesville and Fishers library branches. Instead, it will be moved to the general collection. According to NBC News, Green's novel Looking For Alaska will also be relocated to the general fiction section of the Indiana libraries.

The updated policy states that "for children and teens, the Library will work to ensure that collections are age appropriate in topic and placement of materials... Patrons should understand some children’s books may reside in the general collection and may not be found in children’s areas. All titles can be found in the HEPL online catalog."

The Fault in Our Stars is Green's fourth novel and tells the bittersweet story of a teenage cancer patient who meets and falls in love with a teen from her cancer support group. The 2012 book was later adapted into a movie starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. It has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide.

