Mo. Doctor Found Dead From Gunshot Wound Was Expecting Baby With Nurse Fiancée: Reports

The body of Dr. John Forsyth was discovered with a gunshot wound in a northwest Arkansas lake on May 30

By
Published on June 8, 2023 04:54 PM
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Dr.John Forsyth. Photo:

Facebook

A beloved ER doctor who mysteriously vanished after his shift at a Missouri hospital and was later found shot to death in Arkansas more than a week later was expecting a baby with his nurse fiancée prior to his killing.

According to FOX News Digital, which cites an unnamed source, Dr. John Forsyth’s fiancée is currently eight months pregnant with their first child. The couple worked together at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo.

Forsyth, 49, has eight other children from two previous relationships. He finalized his divorce from the mother of seven of his kids in May, the outlet reports.

Forsyth’s father, Robert Forsyth, confirmed the pregnancy to the outlet and said he learned he was going to be a grandfather once more after his son died.

"I have never cried and prayed so much as the last two weeks,” Robert said. “It's just been wrenching.”

“They were planning their wedding,” Robert added of the pair’s pending nuptials.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound by a kayaker in a northwest Arkansas lake on May 30.

He was reported missing May 21 after he failed to report to work, according to police. His car was later found abandoned at a nearby aquatic park.

Dr. John Forsyth missing
Dr. John Forsyth.

Facebook

"He’s never missed a day of work in his life,” his brother, Richard Forsyth, previously told KYTV-TV.

Forsyth was texting with his fiancée around 7 a.m. that morning after his shift at the hospital, writing things like, “Hey, my shift’s over” and “I’ll see you a little bit later,” Richard said, per The Daily Beast.

The lake where Forsyth’s body was discovered is about 30 miles away from where his car, along with his wallet, two phones and laptop were discovered, according to the Associated Press.

According to Richard, Forsyth, who created his own cryptocurrency with Richard, was previously kidnapped but released in 2022.

"It was cold. He was zip-tied,” Richard previously told the outlet. “He was made to feel very unsafe and taken on a car ride with some people to a bridge and was threatened.”

Richard said he learned of the kidnapping after his brother died. The incident was not reported to police, but Richard claimed he later learned the incident was related to cryptocurrency.

"Many times, he mentioned he might be in danger," Richard said per FOX News. "But it was always really vague." 

The investigation into Forsyth's homicide remains ongoing.

A vigil will be held for Forsyth at Monett City Park in Monett, Mo., Sunday.

