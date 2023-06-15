John Fetterman is an American politician who has represented Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate since 2023. Fetterman rose to prominence first as the mayor of small-town Braddock, then as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Fetterman sparked national conversation after revealing that he survived a stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign and sought inpatient treatment for depression shortly after his swearing-in.
