John Corbett Says Aidan 'Was Wrong for' Carrie on 'Sex and the City' Ahead of Return on 'And Just Like That...'

John Corbett isn't entirely sure why his Sex and the City character Aidan Shaw has such a loyal following.

According to the 62-year-old actor revealed, fans have been stopping him in the street for years to express their support for Aidan as the endgame love of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

“Every [expletive] person I meet is just, ‘I was Team Aidan!’” he told The New York Times. “People don’t want to hurt my feelings. They’re really careful with me.”



On the other hand, he quipped, “Those fans that didn’t like Aidan — and I know exactly why they didn’t, he was wrong for her — there’s going to be no [expletive] help for those people” when Aidan and Carrie reconnect in season 2 of And Just Like That....

Corbett teased that fans — who likely remember Carrie and Aidan’s volatile relationship, which included multiple bouts of infidelity, a broken engagement and a shouting match over Rogaine — will see a new side of his character, sharing, “He’s really, really listening to her now.”

Parker, 58, echoed that there would be a shift in the relationship, telling The New York Times: “It’s not fevered; it’s not demanding. There’s so much heat between them, but there isn’t that urgency from him.”

Series creator Michael Patrick King added, “I didn’t bring Aidan back to fail.”



Parker also recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Corbett after he reprised his role as the hunky home goods artisan in season 2 of the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City.

“It's great to be in [John's] company again,” Parker shared. “I've been pretty public about how much I love him and how easy he is to work with, how skilled he is at what he does. He makes it look easy, but it's real work.”

Parker added that Corbett “cares a great deal” about his work. “He always just makes Aidan grow from the page in a way that only he can do,” Parker explained. “It just felt really comfortable and happy.”

In January, Max shared the first photos of the pair on set together after Parker confirmed his appearance on the show.



"Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight in September when asked if Corbett would step into the role of Carrie Bradshaw's ex once again. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

And Just Like That… season 2 premieres Thursday on Max.

