John Corbett Says Aidan 'Was Wrong for' Carrie on 'Sex and the City' Ahead of Return on 'And Just Like That...'

Star Sarah Jessica Parker teases, "There's so much heat" when Carrie and Aidan reunite in season 2, and director Michael Patrick King promises, "I didn't bring Aidan back to fail"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on June 21, 2023 03:28PM EDT
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

John Corbett isn't entirely sure why his Sex and the City character Aidan Shaw has such a loyal following.

According to the 62-year-old actor revealed, fans have been stopping him in the street for years to express their support for Aidan as the endgame love of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

“Every [expletive] person I meet is just, ‘I was Team Aidan!’” he told The New York Times. “People don’t want to hurt my feelings. They’re really careful with me.”

On the other hand, he quipped, “Those fans that didn’t like Aidan — and I know exactly why they didn’t, he was wrong for her — there’s going to be no [expletive] help for those people” when Aidan and Carrie reconnect in season 2 of And Just Like That....

John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2 - 2010
New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Corbett teased that fans — who likely remember Carrie and Aidan’s volatile relationship, which included multiple bouts of infidelity, a broken engagement and a shouting match over Rogaine — will see a new side of his character, sharing, “He’s really, really listening to her now.”

Parker, 58, echoed that there would be a shift in the relationship, telling The New York Times: “It’s not fevered; it’s not demanding. There’s so much heat between them, but there isn’t that urgency from him.”

Series creator Michael Patrick King added, “I didn’t bring Aidan back to fail.”

Kristin Davis, John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the film set of the 'And Just Like That'
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker also recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Corbett after he reprised his role as the hunky home goods artisan in season 2 of the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City.

“It's great to be in [John's] company again,” Parker shared. “I've been pretty public about how much I love him and how easy he is to work with, how skilled he is at what he does. He makes it look easy, but it's real work.”

Parker added that Corbett “cares a great deal” about his work. “He always just makes Aidan grow from the page in a way that only he can do,” Parker explained. “It just felt really comfortable and happy.”

SEX AND THE CITY. Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, 1998-2004
HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

In January, Max shared the first photos of the pair on set together after Parker confirmed his appearance on the show.

"Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight in September when asked if Corbett would step into the role of Carrie Bradshaw's ex once again. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

And Just Like That… season 2 premieres Thursday on Max.

