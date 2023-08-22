See John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji Back in 'Vacation Friends 2' Clip (Exclusive)

"Vacation Friends 2," a sequel to the 2021 comedy, debuts on Hulu Friday

Published on August 22, 2023

Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji have an important announcement to make inVacation Friends 2.

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios shared a clip from the sequel exclusively with PEOPLE. In the sneak peek, Howery and Orji's characters Marcus and Emily announce to pals Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) that they are planning to have a baby.

Ron and Kyla immediately begin describing the joys of their own experience as parents and humorously claim they have grown "boring" as they throw back shots at an airport bar.

While Ron claims he has morphed into an "overprotective helicopter dad," a woman approaches their table with the couple's baby and reveals that the child had crawled away while Ron and Kyla were talking.

Rather than act surprised they lost sight of their child, the couple instead revels in learning that their baby has started to crawl. "You're the most amazing baby in the whole world," Kyla says.

John Cena as Ron, Meredith Hagner as Kyla, Lil Rel Howery as Marcus, and Yvonne Orji as Emily in 20th Century Studios' VACATION FRIENDS 2, exclusively on Hulu

Katrina Marcinowsk/Hulu

Vacation Friends 2 is the sequel to 2021's Vacation Friends, which centered around Ron and Kyla crashing Marcus and Emily's wedding after the group of four met during a vacation in Mexico.

The sequel finds the four characters just a few months after the end of the first film, as Marcus and Emily invite Ron and Kyla (and their baby) to go with them on a vacation when Marcus gets an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort.

Marcus wants to meet the resort's owners so he can bid on a construction contract, according to the synopsis. "But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’s best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos."

Yvonne Orji as Emily, Lil Rel Howery as Marcus, John Cena as Ron, and Meredith Hagner as Kyla in 20th Century Studios' VACATION FRIENDS 2, exclusively on Hulu

Katrina Marcinowsk/Hulu

At the time of the first Vacation Friends movie's release in 2021, the film was touted as Hulu's most-watched original movie in its opening weekend on the streaming service.

Vacation Friends 2 is co-written by Dungeons & Dragons filmmakers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, along with director Clay Tarver and screenwriting duo Tim Mullen and Tom Mullen. The film also includes performances from Ronny Chieng, Carlos Santos, Jamie Hector, Julianne Arrieta, Julee Cerda and Kevin Yamada.

Vacation Friends 2 begins streaming on Hulu Friday.

