John Cena’s ‘Vacation Friends 2’ Trailer Shows a Honeymoon Disaster in the Caribbean

Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner return for more outrageous comedy in the sequel to Hulu’s 2021 hit

By
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on August 11, 2023 12:44PM EDT

The couples are back for more chaos.

The trailer for Hulu’s Vacation Friends 2, which dropped on Thursday, promises more hilarious hijinks and wild adventures for mismatched couples. 

The film  a sequel to Hulu's 2021 hit comedy Vacation Friends — follows newlyweds Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) setting off on their honeymoon. They decide to bring along their friends from the first film: Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner), also newly married with a baby. The outing seems like a dream come true, until Kyla’s dad Reese (Steve Buscemi) — a former convict — shows up unexpectedly and the vacation buddies find themselves in a mess of trouble.

The trailer begins simple enough with an airplane flying through the sky. Marcus tells Emily at the airport that on their “little vacation” he’s “going to just float,” to which Emily replies “Come here, Mr. Parker” with a kiss — until “Marcus and Emily Parker, you have failed to notify your airline that you are registered sex offenders” blares over the speakers. Laughing to the side, Ron and Kyla wave, and the trip goes downhill from there.

Vacation Friends 2, Trailer, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji
Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji.

20th Century Studios/ YouTube

Cut to the four eating at the airport, a woman comes up to the table holding Ron and Kyla’s baby: “I just found this crawling under our table,” she says. The couple scream in unison, “He’s crawling!”

“They’re going to be long gone by the time I get into my work thing,” Marcus tells his wife later in the trailer, before it’s revealed that all of them are invited to Marcus’ work party for drinks.

Later at a swimming pool, Marcus tells Ron and Kyla, “Guys, I need you to be really cool.”

The story then dovetails into a world of mayhem with parties, heavy drinking and the arrival of Reese, who hands his daughter a white bag powder for their wedding president.

“Why does this coke not taste coke-y?” Kyla asks. “Because it’s your mom,” Reese replies, to which the trailer cuts to shots of gunfire, planes and Marcus being crushed by a wave on a surfboard.

As PEOPLE reported in 2021, Cena, 46, celebrated the success of the first film after Deadline said that the comedy was the most-watched original movie in its opening weekend on Hulu.

Vacation Friends 2, Trailer, John Cena, Meredith Hagner
Vacation Friends 2, Trailer, John Cena, Meredith Hagner.

20th Century Studios/ YouTube

"An unbelievable response to an unbelievably fun movie!,” Cena captioned on Twitter (now known as X) at the time. “This weekend #VacationFriends became the most-watched original film on @Hulu ever!!! ☀️🥃 @VacationFriends."

The film also features Ronny Chieng, Carlos Santos, Jamie Hector, Julianne Arrieta, Julee Cerda and Kevin Yamada.

Vacation Friends 2 premieres Aug. 25. on Hulu.

