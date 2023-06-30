John Cena Asks Filming Fan to Let Him 'Enjoy Some Time' With Friends When Asked to Recite His Catchphrase

The actor appeared seemingly annoyed when a fan asked him to recite his catchphrase, 'I can't see you,' while enjoying a meal with a friend

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 30, 2023 10:08PM EDT
John Cena seen at the BBC on March 15, 2018
Photo:

Simon James/GC Images

Just because you can see John Cena, doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to see you.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, a fan of Cena, 46, asked him to recite his famous WWE catchphrase “You can’t see me,” while Cena enjoyed time with his friends. In the six-second clip, Cena seemingly grows irritated as his meal is interrupted and recorded.

“Can you do ‘you can’t see me?’” the person behind the camera asks.

“How about let me enjoy some time with my friends?” the wrestler responds.

john cena
WWE

The fan apologizes before shutting the camera off. The video, which has over 450 thousand views and 50 thousand likes on TikTok, is captioned “L John Cena 😂😂😂.” In the comment section, the person who posted it says the voice is his friend who “decided to be a cornball.”

A debate ensued in the comments, with some fans thinking Cena has every right to ask not to be filmed.

“Leave him alone 😂,” one person wrote.

Another suggested, "Or maybe ask him without even recording 'Hey when you guys are done eating and about to leave may I have a picture' that's a way better approach.”

One user offered an alternative piece of advice: “It’s best to ask for something on their way out of the restaurant, never while they’re eating or enjoying someone’s company.”

John Cena battles Randy Orton
John Cena delivers the Attitude Adjustment to Randy Orton. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Others disagreed, claiming that the actor should expect fans to come up to him when he is in public.

“Bro not even doing nothing wrong, that’s his signature move, of course fans are going to want to see it,” someone said.

“This is the second video I’ve seen of him like this. So it’s not just a one-time thing like he was having a bad day. Fame comes with the job,” commented another, which incited 52 comments under this one remark with people arguing over the depth of a celebrity’s privacy.

Last month while on the Today show promoting Fast X, Cena shared the story of how he wound up with a role in the upcoming Barbie movie — which will be out in theaters July 21 — calling it a "happy accident" that he "kind of" pitched himself to the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie.

John Cena, Margot Robbie
Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

"I think Barbie and Fast X share a lot of parallels. Their cast lists are amazing ... So with a lot of opportunity, it was a chance for maybe to, 'Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?' " Cena told Hoda Kotb.

"In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie, I said, 'I will pretty much do whatever you guys need, 'cause I really enjoy the movie,' he recalled. "And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said, 'Yeah, sure.' "

