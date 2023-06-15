John Boyega Rocks 3 Different Looks on the Red Carpet for 'They Cloned Tyrone' Premiere

The British actor played into the film's 'clone' theme for his snazzy three-part fashion bit

By
Updated on June 15, 2023 12:50PM EDT
John Boyega attends as They Cloned Tyrone opens The American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2023
Photo:

Jason Koerner/Getty

John Boyega is getting into character (a few of them!) for his new role in They Cloned Tyrone.

The British actor, 31, played into the film's "clone" theme for a three-part fashion bit on Thursday in Miami Beach, where he displayed three completely different looks on the film's red carpet.

For one of his ensembles, Boyega appeared wholesome yet fashionable in a Calvin Luo 'fit consisting of a red button-down with chunky metallic buttons and wide-leg tan khaki pants.

Boyega also debuted a clubbier Versace look in a black-and-yellow button-down shirt and black pants.

ohn Boyega attends as They Cloned Tyrone opens The American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2023

Jason Koerner/Getty 

In his flashiest version of himself, the London native showed off an ankle-length marble-print black leather trench and matching pants, all by Versace, posed in front of a souped-up classic car.

The blingy ride featured a custom orange-and-green ombré metallic paint detail and orange rims. He paired the show-stopping wardrobe change with futuristic black wayfarer shades.

John Boyega attends the premiere of Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" during the American Black Film Festival Opening Night at New World Center on June 14, 2023

Ivan Apfel/Getty

Also starring in the Netflix sci-fi dramedy, which premiered on opening night at the American Black Film Festival, Jamie Foxx, plays a pimp in his first movie set for release following his "medical complication" in April. Foxx, who was not in attendance, is reportedly still recovering.

In the movie's official trailer, the action-packed comedy-mystery follows Boyega, Foxx and Teyonah Parris as they notice a man's apparent kidnapping off the street and follow the car in question to an unmarked underground laboratory.

In the laboratory, the group of three discover an apparent clone of Boyega's character, Tyrone, and begin growing increasingly paranoid about "experiments" they suspect a government organization is conducting on their community. They then embark on a mission to rally their city and defend themselves from the conspiracy.

ohn Boyega attends as They Cloned Tyrone opens The American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2023

Jason Koerner/Getty 

Known for playing into the themes of his films at premieres, back in 2021, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor paid homage to his heritage in a royal blue Agbada robe with gold appliqués for the London premiere of the sci-fi film. The garb is traditionally worn by Nigerian men over their clothes for formal events.

Boyega, who was born to British Nigerian parents, accessorized the red carpet look with a traditional Yoruba woven cap called a Fila and black dress shoes.

The entire look was created by the actor’s sister, fashion designer Grace Boyega.

