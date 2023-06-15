John Boyega is getting into character (a few of them!) for his new role in They Cloned Tyrone.

The British actor, 31, played into the film's "clone" theme for a three-part fashion bit on Thursday in Miami Beach, where he displayed three completely different looks on the film's red carpet.

For one of his ensembles, Boyega appeared wholesome yet fashionable in a Calvin Luo 'fit consisting of a red button-down with chunky metallic buttons and wide-leg tan khaki pants.

Boyega also debuted a clubbier Versace look in a black-and-yellow button-down shirt and black pants.

Jason Koerner/Getty

In his flashiest version of himself, the London native showed off an ankle-length marble-print black leather trench and matching pants, all by Versace, posed in front of a souped-up classic car.

The blingy ride featured a custom orange-and-green ombré metallic paint detail and orange rims. He paired the show-stopping wardrobe change with futuristic black wayfarer shades.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ivan Apfel/Getty

Also starring in the Netflix sci-fi dramedy, which premiered on opening night at the American Black Film Festival, Jamie Foxx, plays a pimp in his first movie set for release following his "medical complication" in April. Foxx, who was not in attendance, is reportedly still recovering.

In the movie's official trailer, the action-packed comedy-mystery follows Boyega, Foxx and Teyonah Parris as they notice a man's apparent kidnapping off the street and follow the car in question to an unmarked underground laboratory.

In the laboratory, the group of three discover an apparent clone of Boyega's character, Tyrone, and begin growing increasingly paranoid about "experiments" they suspect a government organization is conducting on their community. They then embark on a mission to rally their city and defend themselves from the conspiracy.

Jason Koerner/Getty

Known for playing into the themes of his films at premieres, back in 2021, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor paid homage to his heritage in a royal blue Agbada robe with gold appliqués for the London premiere of the sci-fi film. The garb is traditionally worn by Nigerian men over their clothes for formal events.

Boyega, who was born to British Nigerian parents, accessorized the red carpet look with a traditional Yoruba woven cap called a Fila and black dress shoes.

The entire look was created by the actor’s sister, fashion designer Grace Boyega.