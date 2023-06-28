John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)

John Boyega is sending his well wishes to costar Jamie Foxx.

The Breaking actor, 31, discussed missing Foxx at the Hollywood premiere of their film They Cloned Tyrone, and revealed to PEOPLE that he recently chatted with the 55-year-old actor — who has been recovering after experiencing a “medical complication” — on the phone.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega told PEOPLE Tuesday night. “He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the actor added. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Said Datari Turner, who co-produced the film alongside Foxx, "He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon."

Jamie Foxx. Amy Sussman/Getty

Last week, Boyega said he had still been trying to contact Foxx to wish him a speedy recovery at the movie’s premiere at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida.

"I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!" the Star Wars actor told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best."

Another of Foxx’s costars, Teyonah Parris, also told the outlet that she wished him “all the recovery and healing” at the event, noting that "it was just such an honor to work with him."

"He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun," said Parris, 35, noting that the "lively" Foxx brought “such an energy to the set."

"We would never work. We all just had fun laughing and partying," she added.

Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega in They Cloned Tyrone (2023). Parrish Lewis/Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone will be Foxx's second film to release since he experienced what his daughter Corinne Foxx described in an April Instagram statement as a "medical complication." (His first, God Is a Bullet, is in select theaters now.)

Corrine, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story May 12 that her father had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," though no she provided no further information regarding the Django Unchained star's health at the time.

The Oscar winner also took to social media in May to thank fans for their well wishes on Instagram, writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Foxx was filming another Netflix movie titled Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta at the time of his health emergency. That movie initially halted production, but it resumed filming using multiple body doubles to do so without Foxx.



As the actor continues to recover, he has at least one more film he completed: the R-rated, dog-themed comedy Strays, in which he provides the voice for a Boston terrier, which is set for release later this summer.

They Cloned Tyrone begins streaming on Netflix July 21.