John Boyega Says He's 'Been Calling' Jamie Foxx Since Actor's Medical Emergency: 'He Better Pick Up'

Jamie Foxx's costars on his latest film are wishing him a speedy ongoing recovery.

During They Cloned Tyrone's premiere Wednesday at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris expressed well wishes for Foxx as he continues to recover following a "medical complication" that has kept the 55-year-old actor out of the public eye over the last two months.

"I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He's just so amazing," Parris, 35, told Entertainment Tonight. "It was just such an honor to work with him. He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun."

She also added that the "lively" Foxx "brings such an energy to the set."

"We would never work. We all just had fun laughing and partying," Parris added.



Teyonah Parris and John Boyega. Jason Koerner/Getty

Boyega, 31, admitted that while he wanted the Oscar winner "to show up" to the premiere, "I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best."

And though the two haven't communicated since Foxx's medical incident, "I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!" the Star Wars actor said.

They Cloned Tyrone is Foxx's first film to release since he experienced what his daughter Corinne Foxx described in an April Instagram statement as a "medical complication."

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne. Paras Griffin/Getty

Amid uncertainty over Foxx's health, Corrine, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story May 12 that her father had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," though no she provided no further information regarding the Django Unchained star's health at the time.



Foxx was filming another Netflix movie titled Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta at the time of his health emergency. That movie initially halted production, but it resumed filming using multiple body doubles to film without Foxx.

As Foxx continues to recover, the actor has at least one more film he completed — the R-rated, dog-themed comedy Strays, in which he provides the voice for a Boston terrier — set for release later this summer.



On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer for They Cloned Tyrone, an action-packed comedy-mystery that follows Boyega, Foxx and Parris as they notice a man's apparent kidnapping off the street and follow the car in question to an unmarked underground laboratory.

In the laboratory, the group of three discover an apparent clone of Boyega's character, Tyrone, and begin growing increasingly paranoid about "experiments" they suspect a government organization is conducting on their community.

Eager to protect their home, Foxx and his allies embark on a mission to uncover the mystery at hand — Foxx's character is shown shooting a man wearing a lab coat in the laboratory — and rally their city to defend themselves from the conspiracy.

"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper," reads an official logline for the film from Netflix.

They Cloned Tyrone begins streaming on Netflix July 21.