John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'

The "They Cloned Tyrone" actor opened up about his dating life and maintaining privacy in the public eye

Published on July 20, 2023
John Boyega for Esquire
Photo: Andre D. Wagner

Andre D. Wagner

John Boyega is not looking for romance — but he's open to it finding him.

The They Cloned Tyrone actor, 31, said in a cover interview with Esquire that finding a relationship isn't something he dedicates much energy to.

“I want a relationship, but I don’t fixate on it,” Boyega said. “I’m not opposed to it. I just haven’t met anyone that really ignites that in me.”

About which love language he subscribes to, the actor explained: "All of them."

"I’ve never understood there being a specific one. I mean, who likes touch without getting a gift once in a while? Who likes words of affirmation from someone that doesn’t actually touch?" he said. "I’m willing to take as much as I can give."

"But, you know, I’m a softie. I’m chill. I’m spontaneous. And at the same time, I’m curious about people, so I create a space for honesty," said Boyega.

John Boyega for Esquire
Andre D. Wagner

Andre D. Wagner

The Star Wars actor also shared that "most of my life is mysterious" — that is to say, "people do not know about me and how I roll, who I’m with, what I’m doing."

The actor said he is "curious about people ’cause of the work they do" rather than someone's personal business.

"Your private life, I’m not trying to get into that too tough unless it’s some criminal crap, like, 'Oh, I didn’t know that person would do that,' " Boyega explained. "Who you’re dating and all that? I don’t have no interest. Also, I go, You don’t really care, though, innit? My mom and dad care about that."

Using an example of his current connection to his They Cloned Tyrone costar Jamie Foxx, who has been recovering from an April medical emergency, Boyega said, "Let’s control ourselves a bit."

"At the end of the day, you’re curious about somebody you’ve never met. Let’s come back down to reality here," he said. "Yes, you care about celebrities and stars, but if that same celebrity is asking for privacy, how come you don’t care about that?"

John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega on the cover of Esquire. Andre D. Wagner

Andre D. Wagner

On the subject of dating, Boyega told British GQ in an interview published last September that he only dates Black women.

"Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?" he said, adding, "I'm very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don't want you in their business."

Boyega said he looks to his own mother and father, who have been together for more than three decades, as inspiration.

"Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family," he said. "It's the ultimate PR package. But my parents have been together for 35 years. There's nothing that this world can do in terms of pressure to make me be inspired by anything else but my parents."

They Cloned Tyrone is streaming Friday on Netflix.

