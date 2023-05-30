John Beasley, Actor on 'Everwood' and 'The Soul Man,' Dead at 79

The actor died on Tuesday after his health took an "unexpected turn for the worst" following testing on his liver

Published on May 30, 2023 11:43 PM
John Beasley
Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

John Beasley, best known for his roles on Everwood and The Soul Man, has died. He was 79.

The actor died on Tuesday after being hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, after his health took an "unexpected turn for the worst" following testing on his liver, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Beasley's death was first announced on Facebook by his son Mike, who referred to him as a "best friend" and a "hero," alongside a sweet photo.

"Man...you know this is a part of life...but that doesn't make it any easier," he wrote. "I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."

The actor said in an interview with American Theatre that his passion for acting began after participating in theater at a young age. While he entered the workforce as a railroad clerk for seven years at the Union Pacific railroad (per IMBd), he told the outlet that he remained consistent with the idea that "things would come."

EVERWOOD John Beasley

The WB/Everett

"I knew those things would come, even when I was in college," he said. "I dropped out early because I didn't feel I really needed a college degree to pursue what I wanted to do in life. Bottom line, I worked."

While Beasley's first acting credit dates back to 1989's Rapid Fire, his star began to rise after landing a recurring role in the Oprah Winfrey-led series Brewster Place.

With roles in notable films such as 1992's The Mighty Ducks and 1997's Crazy in Alabama, and 1999's The General's Daughter, he would then land a role in the 2002-2006 TV series Everwood, where he played Irv Harper, the husband of Debra Mooney's character, Edna Harper. After the Emmy-nominated show ended, he starred alongside Cedric the Entertainer in the 2012 series, The Soul Man, as Cedric's character's father, Barton Ballentine.

Shortly before his death, he returned to the stage with a role in Chicago Shakespeare Theater's musical adaptation of The Notebook in October.

"To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me," he told American Theatre. "If I never got to Broadway, I would still feel I've had a pretty successful career."


