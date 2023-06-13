John Amos Shares He Is 'Not in ICU, Nor Was I Ever Fighting for My Life' (Exclusive)

John Amos is letting fans know that he's OK.

After news broke that his daughter Shannon Amos filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that her father was allegedly being abused, a representative for the actor shared in an exclusive statement with PEOPLE that he is "doing well."

"To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life," the statement reads. "First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time."

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Concern over the Good Times star's health first arose after his daughter wrote an emotional Instagram post on Friday stating that she received a "distressing call" from her 83-year-old father.



"On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain," she wrote. "Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread."

Shannon continued, "The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return."

After sharing the post, Shannon created a GoFundMe campaign where she asked for funds for "legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses" for her father.

As of this writing, the campaign had collected 307 donations and had raised more than $12,000 of its $500,000 goal.