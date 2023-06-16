John Amos Says He's 'Doing Well' as He Accuses His Daughter of Elder Abuse (Exclusive)

John Amos is claiming he's the victim of "elderly abuse" by the hands of his daughter, Shannon Amos.

In a new video shared on social media by John's son K.C. Amos, the Good Times and Roots star lobbed his allegations against Shannon, claiming that he feels that she has "taken advantage" of him.

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” John, 83, said, in a video filmed from his hospital bed as he made a phone call. “I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse."

John's claim came nearly a week after news broke that Shannon filed a complaint alleging that her father was "the victim of elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation."

PEOPLE reached out to Shannon on Thursday, but has not immediately heard back.



"To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page," John tells PEOPLE exclusively of the video K.C. shared. "As a matter of fact, I am doing well."



Shannon initially shared her concerns about her father in a lengthy Instagram caption on June 8.



"On May 14, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain," she wrote. "Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread."

She went on to claim that "his home had been violated, striped of anything valuable," and that she was "collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice."

"Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future," she wrote. "To catch and prosecute the alleged perpetrators, we now require legal assistance, hoping they face the full weight of the law.”

No further details were given, nor was a name given as to who was involved. Shannon only said that the victimization was "believed to be perpetrated by a trusted caregiver."

"This betrayal has devastated us, and we are resolute in continuing a thorough investigation," she wrote in a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to raise $500,000 for "legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses" for her father. "The cruelty inflicted upon my dad leaves me questioning what kind of human could commit such acts. Yet, we hold onto hope that justice will prevail.”

John Amos. Craig Barritt/Getty

John has since disputed his daughter's claims, telling PEOPLE on Thursday in a statement that "I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life."

"To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well." he said. "First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time."



In his video on Thursday, John was asked by a caller on the phone — presumably from law enforcement or from a legal team — about what problems he'd been experiencing.

He responded by explaining why he was in the hospital. "I'm not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago, I was hospitalized because I was suffering from water retention and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed," John said.

“I’m very capable and I’m very confident in the doctors that I have here and the medical staff that my son has assembled all around me. So I feel very good about that," he continued. "My main issues are is I feel like, prior to entering the hospital, I had some ongoing issues with my daughter, who I feel has taken advantage of me."

K.C.'s video cut off before John could go into further detail. “There are many different aspects to this situation. It’s interesting how many people have made a conclusion while we are still discovering new elements every single day. 🤷🏾‍♂️,” K.C. captioned the clip, posted to both TikTok and Instagram. "Many aspects to this. If you have come to a quick conclusion there is still time to change the road [you're] on."

