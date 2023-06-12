'Roots,' 'Good Times' Actor John Amos in Hospital as Elder Abuse Investigation Begins in Colorado

John Amos's daughter Shannon Amos filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that her father was allegedly being abused, though the veteran actor has denied the claims

By
Published on June 12, 2023 12:58PM EDT
John Amos attends a second day stamp dedication ceremony in honor of movie making legend Oscar Micheaux at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building on June 23, 2010
Photo:

Neilson Barnard/Getty

An elder abuse investigation into the well-being of John Amos is underway, PEOPLE has confirmed. 

The 83-year-old Good Times alum has been hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, since May, and comments from his daughter have resulted in an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff's office,” stated a press release from the organization that was shared with PEOPLE.

“We take allegations of crimes very seriously. We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff's Office that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime," continued the release. "We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney.”

PEOPLE reached out to Amos’ team for additional comment. 

John Amos (as James Evans, Sr.) in the CBS television situation comedy, GOOD TIMES. January 1, 1977

CBS via Getty

The concern over the veteran actor's health and safety began when daughter Shannon Amos shared an emotional Instagram post about her father.

“On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain,” she wrote. “Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread.”

Shannon continued, “The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return.”

Shannon also made a GoFundMe with a $500,000 goal to support medical and legal expenses. Her allegations of elder abuse stand against an unnamed caregiver. However, John told TMZ the claims are inaccurate — that he’s not being abused and is unsure why Shannon started the fundraiser. 

In addition to Good Times, John is best known for his work in Roots, Coming to America, Lock Up and more. He’s continued acting into his '80s, with his most recent releases being films 2022's Me Time and Block Party





