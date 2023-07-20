John Amos' Daughter Shannon Is 'Pleased' with Brother K.C.'s Arrest as Elderly Abuse Case Carries on

John Amos’ daughter, Shannon, is speaking up about the arrest of her brother Kelly “K.C” Amos, who has been accused of allegedly sending her death threats.

“My family and I continue to advocate and fight for the proper care of my father,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I am pleased that Kelly is being held accountable for his actions which have put my father’s health at risk, and look forward to resolving this matter in private with the proper authorities.”

Shannon continued, “Despite false accusations and defamatory statements being made against me, I remain committed to ensuring that he receives the best medical care. John Amos may be known as ‘America's Dad’, but for me, he is my father.”

Leon Bennett/Getty

A rep for Shannon, a film producer, emphasized the animosity between the two was "not a sibling rivalry.”

"The family and Shannon are all working together to get John the care he needs," the rep added. "In fact, he actually told Shannon’s daughter that he did not recall any of the statements he previously made regarding this issue."

K.C., 52, was arrested on Saturday in West Orange, New Jersey, after allegedly threatening to “kill Shannon with the purpose to put her in imminent fear of death,” according to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

The filing stated that Shannon believed “the immediacy of the threat and the likelihood that it would be carried out” after K.C. allegedly sent her text messages with photos of firearms and gang affiliations which made her “fear for her life.”

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

She claimed that her brother’s “terroristic threats” included a video of him shooting a handgun and alleged text messages with a photo of a firearm that read, "gonna sleep much better tonight big sis."

Another message allegedly included a photo of a rifle that was captioned, "that big one can clean a turkey out from 3 football fields away,” per the filing.

Both K.C. and Shannon have made headlines after the 83-year-old Good Times actor claimed he was the victim of alleged "elderly abuse" at the hands of his daughter.

Last month, John made his allegations against Shannon in a video shared on social media by K.C. where he alleged that he had been "taken advantage" of by his daughter.

John Amo. Neilson Barnard/Getty

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” John said from a hospital bed. “I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

Back in June, Shannon shared on Instagram her concerns for her father and his health after she allegedly received "a distressing call" where he informed her that he was "in immense pain" and "hanging by a thread" in the ICU. Shannon claimed that "his home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable" and created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the actor's "legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses." (It has since been taken down.)

She later claimed that the Roots actor was "the victim of elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation" and was working “with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice."

k.c. amos/instagram

John eventually disputed her claims, responding that he was hospitalized due to "water retention and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed."

He also insisted that he was "very capable" and "very confident" in his medical team — but his main concern was his daughter, who he claimed had "taken advantage of me."

"I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life," he assured PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

"To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well." he continued. "First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time."

Representatives for John Amos and Kelly Amos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.