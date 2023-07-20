John Amos' Daughter Shannon Is 'Pleased' Brother K.C. Will Be ‘Held Accountable’ After Arrest amid Elderly Abuse Case

The arrest comes shortly after K.C. allegedly sent her death threats which included text messages with photos of firearms and gang affiliations which made her “fear for her life”

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 06:37AM EDT
John Amos' Daughter Shannon Is 'Pleased' with Brother K.C.'s Arrest as Elderly Abuse Case Carries on
Shannon Amos and K.C. Amos. Photo:

J.Sciulli/WireImage

John Amos’ daughter, Shannon, is speaking up about the arrest of her brother Kelly “K.C” Amos, who has been accused of allegedly sending her death threats. 

“My family and I continue to advocate and fight for the proper care of my father,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I am pleased that Kelly is being held accountable for his actions which have put my father’s health at risk, and look forward to resolving this matter in private with the proper authorities.”

Shannon continued, “Despite false accusations and defamatory statements being made against me, I remain committed to ensuring that he receives the best medical care. John Amos may be known as ‘America's Dad’, but for me, he is my father.”

Director K.C. Amos arrived at the 2015 Voice Arts Awards at Pacific Design Center on November 15, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.

Leon Bennett/Getty

A rep for Shannon, a film producer, emphasized the animosity between the two was "not a sibling rivalry.”

"The family and Shannon are all working together to get John the care he needs," the rep added. "In fact, he actually told Shannon’s daughter that he did not recall any of the statements he previously made regarding this issue."

K.C., 52, was arrested on Saturday in West Orange, New Jersey, after allegedly threatening to “kill Shannon with the purpose to put her in imminent fear of death,” according to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE. 

The filing stated that Shannon believed “the immediacy of the threat and the likelihood that it would be carried out” after K.C. allegedly sent her text messages with photos of firearms and gang affiliations which made her “fear for her life.”

K.C. Amos and John Amos attend the Norby Walters 25th annual night of 100 stars Oscar viewing gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

She claimed that her brother’s “terroristic threats” included a video of him shooting a handgun and alleged text messages with a photo of a firearm that read, "gonna sleep much better tonight big sis."

Another message allegedly included a photo of a rifle that was captioned, "that big one can clean a turkey out from 3 football fields away,” per the filing.

Both K.C. and Shannon have made headlines after the 83-year-old Good Times actor claimed he was the victim of alleged "elderly abuse" at the hands of his daughter

Last month, John made his allegations against Shannon in a video shared on social media by K.C. where he alleged that he had been "taken advantage" of by his daughter.

John Amos attends a second day stamp dedication ceremony in honor of movie making legend Oscar Micheaux at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building on June 23, 2010
John Amo.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” John said from a hospital bed. “I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

Back in June, Shannon shared on Instagram her concerns for her father and his health after she allegedly received "a distressing call" where he informed her that he was "in immense pain" and "hanging by a thread" in the ICU. Shannon claimed that "his home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable" and created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the actor's "legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses." (It has since been taken down.)

She later claimed that the Roots actor was "the victim of elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation" and was working “with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CthXa6puQeE/ John Amos Accuses Daughter of Elderly Abuse

k.c. amos/instagram

John eventually disputed her claims, responding that he was hospitalized due to "water retention and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed."

He also insisted that he was "very capable" and "very confident" in his medical team — but his main concern was his daughter, who he claimed had "taken advantage of me."

"I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life," he assured PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

"To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well." he continued. "First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time."

Representatives for John Amos and Kelly Amos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
K.C. Amos and John Amos attend the Norby Walters 25th annual night of 100 stars Oscar viewing gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
John Amos' Son K.C. Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Sister Shannon After Elder Abuse Claims
John Amos
John Amos' Daughter Shannon's GoFundMe Removed as He Accuses Her of Elder Abuse
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CthXa6puQeE/ John Amos Accuses Daughter of Elderly Abuse
John Amos Says He's 'Doing Well' as He Accuses His Daughter of Elder Abuse (Exclusive)
Jessica Gasser, arrested by authorities in Texas after allegedly performing "unnecessary medical treatments" on her 3-year-old daughter
Girl, 3, Had Blood Drawn 28 Times for Medical Reasons. Police Allege She Was a Victim of Munchausen by Proxy
John Amos, BernNadette Stanis
John Amos' 'Good Times' Costar BernNadette Stanis Offers Support amid Elder Abuse Claims and the 'Tug of War' Between His Kids
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': 'It's Been a Year of Healing'
John Amos attends a second day stamp dedication ceremony in honor of movie making legend Oscar Micheaux at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building on June 23, 2010
'Roots,' 'Good Times' Actor John Amos in Hospital as Elder Abuse Investigation Begins in Colorado
David Beador and Lesley Beador divorce details
David Beador and Lesley Beador File Domestic Violence Restraining Orders Against Each Other amid Divorce
Dexter Barry
Heart Transplant Recipient Dies in Fla. Jail After Going Days Without Medication
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
A Timeline of Jonathan Majors' Recent Controversies
Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez. Martinez, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez and Ann Marie Martinez
Ariz. Mom Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse After Starving 6-Year-Old Son to Death
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale
Jimmie Allen's Wife Alexis Posted About 'Chaos' and 'Third Parties' Before Assault Allegations Against Singer
Rachel King Facebook
Pa. Teacher Killed in Front of Son in Dunkin' Drive-Thru Was Victim of Months-Long Murder-for-Hire Plot: D.A.
Shannon Marie O’Connor
Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Sex Parties for Teens 'Tore My Life Apart,' Alleged Victim Says
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Woman Who Vanished from Seattle Mariners Game Was Strangled, Date Seen in Her Selfie Charged with Murder
Drake Bell
Drake Bell Allegedly 'Made Suicidal Statements' Before Brief Disappearance: Reports