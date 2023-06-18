John Amos' Daughter Shannon's GoFundMe Removed as He Accuses Her of Elder Abuse

"I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page," Amos previously told PEOPLE this week

By
Published on June 18, 2023 11:54AM EDT
John Amos
John Amos. Photo:

Craig Barritt/Getty

The GoFundMe page created by John Amos' daughter Shannon Amos to raise $500,000 for "legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses" for her father has been taken down, shortly after the Good Times and Roots star accused her of elder abuse earlier this week.

As of Sunday morning, the GoFundMe page once intended to assist John following claims that he was the victim of "elder abuse and financial exploitation" is no longer available to view.

The initial campaign had already raised more than $13,000 of its $500,000 goal, with more than 300 donations, as of Thursday.

Shannon previously wrote on Instagram that she received a "distressing call" from her father that he was in "immense pain" at a Memphis hospital and was told he was "hanging by a thread."

She added that she was working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations at the time to "ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future," and also claimed that the victimization was "believed to be perpetrated by a trusted caregiver."

John, 83, however, accused Shannon herself of the elder abuse in a video shared on social media by his son, K.C. Amos.

She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” John alleged in a video filmed from a hospital bed. “I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse."

John Amos attends a second day stamp dedication ceremony in honor of movie making legend Oscar Micheaux at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building on June 23, 2010

Neilson Barnard/Getty

John has since told PEOPLE exclusively that he was "doing well" following Shannon's allegations. "To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page," he said.

"I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life," John added. "... I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time."

Since John accused his daughter of elder abuse, a representative for Shannon told PEOPLE, "Ms. Amos is disheartened at the continuation of false and defamatory statements being made against her by, or on behalf of, or in connection with news reports based on social media posts by Mr. Kelly K.C. Amos. ... She is exploring all legal remedies available to her. Ms. Amos hopes this matter will be resolved soon through the proper authorities."

As for the video he filmed from a hospital bed on Thursday, John was asked by a caller on the phone — presumably from law enforcement or a legal team — what problems he'd been experiencing. He responded by explaining why he was in the hospital.

"I'm not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago, I was hospitalized because I was suffering from water retention and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed," John said.

“I’m very capable and I’m very confident in the doctors that I have here and the medical staff that my son has assembled all around me. So I feel very good about that," he continued. "My main issues are, I feel like, prior to entering the hospital, I had some ongoing issues with my daughter, who I feel has taken advantage of me."

K.C.'s video, posted to both TikTok and Instagram, cut off before John could go into further detail, but K.C. captioned the clip noting there were "many different aspects to this situation."

