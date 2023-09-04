Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Intimate Wedding in Spain: Source

Joey King and Steven Piet are newlyweds!

The Bullet Train actress, 24, and her director husband, 32, tied the knot on Saturday in Spain surrounded by their closest family and friends, a source confirms to PEOPLE. (JustJared was first to report the news.)

Earlier this week, King shared a sweet carousel of photos of herself cuddling up to Piet in Portugal. "Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together," she captioned the snaps.

The couple first met in 2019 when Piet directed two episodes of her Hulu miniseries The Act. King announced their engagement on Instagram last March with photos from the desert proposal, calling the moment "a real dream."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King wrote in the caption. "I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

She continued: "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.”

On his Instagram account, the filmmaker shared more details about the couple's milestone moment. "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter."

"You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed," he added.

In May, The Kissing Booth star celebrated the director's 32nd birthday with a sweet tribute, showing the two gazing into each other's eyes followed by a series of other photos together.

"To the man who, when I lay my eyes on him, makes my breath catch from how lucky I feel that he’s mine," King captioned the post.

She continued, "How does one describe a person like you? I don’t fully know. What I do know is that the world became a better place the day you were born. Happy birthday Stevie P. Your love is my happy place."

Her message also included lyrics from the Swedish song "Tjugonde" by Amason, which roughly translates to: "Beneath the surface the crocodiles, barracuda, great whites / And in the trees there's brooding vultures / But right now they're leaving us alone."

Ahead of the couple's wedding King celebrated her nuptials with a bachelorette party in Napa Valley.

The Kissing Booth actress donned a white veil and chic halter-neck dress as she toasted her "bachelorette" with friends and family at a winery, later sharing several photos from the fun (and wine-fueled!) occasion on Instagram.