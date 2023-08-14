Joey King Was 'So Honored' to Be in Another Taylor Swift Video After Her 'Formative' Appearance in 'Mean' (Exclusive)

At just 24 years old, Joey King is already taking the world by a storm with her Emmy-nominated performances and growing catalogue of film and television roles. But one of the absolute biggest pinch-me moments in her career so far? Starring in not just one, but two of Taylor Swift's music videos.

In a new interview for her partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition for NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign, the Kissing Booth star exclusively tells PEOPLE how she was "so honored" when Swift, 33, called her up and asked her if she'd like to be in the "I Can See You" music video.

The track appears on the newly re-recorded version of Speak Now as part of the "from the vault" section. King previously appeared in the 2011 music video for another Speak Now song, "Mean."

"I was so honored that she wanted to have me back for the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) era, because all those years ago, being part of the 'Mean' music video was so special and so formative for me," she tells PEOPLE. "And now, coming back for this, and the video meaning of us breaking the Speak Now Taylor out of the vault, is so special."

"It's hard to imagine something greater than being part of both Speak Now eras," she continues. "It's like a beautiful bookend ... it's hard to dream up a better, more exciting scenario."

Joey King attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

King stars in the new music video alongside her old friend Taylor Lautner, 31, whom she calls "such a sweetie." The duo delighted fans in July when she posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram recreating the pictures they took together back when she was "just a little peanut."

"Being able to recreate the photos from when I was 9 years old was hilarious and just such a wild perspective shift," she reflects. "Like, ‘Whoa. Look how much life has changed.’ It's so crazy."

Taylor Lautner and Joey King on the set of the 'I Can See You' music video. Taylor Lautner/ Instagram

In addition to the music video, she and Lautner joined Swift on stage during the Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July. The Bullet Train star says it was "such a niche" experience sharing the stage with them, describing it as "overwhelming in the best way possible."

"It was so wild, just mind-blowing to be on a stage with that many people looking at you," she shares. "It literally takes your breath away. I walked out, and it just felt like a splash of cold water on the face. It's shocking and it is so exhilarating. All these beautiful people shoving so much amazing energy at you... it was overwhelming in the best way possible. It was an experience of a lifetime."

When asked about Swift herself, King can't say enough about how much she admires her, both as an artist and as a person.

Taylor Swift and Joey King on stage at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7, 2023 in Kansas City. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

"Taylor is such an amazing historic figure at this point in our time," she raves. "We're watching history with how incredible she is and how on top of the world she is and how much she loves her fans. She's just an inspiration to so many people."

The actress adds that there's "so much to admire" about Swift. "The best thing about Taylor is that she really loves it. She loves her fans, she loves performing," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Her love of what she does is the most genuine thing in the world," King continues. "And so all the amazing output that she gives and that she provides for all of us, the Swifties, the fans, everyone, it's because she just loves it so much."

