Joey King's Sister Kelli Shares Heartwarming Behind-the-Scenes Details from Actress's Wedding

Joey King's sister is still celebrating the actress' wedding last weekend!

On Friday, Kelli King, who is Joey's older sister, gave fans a wholesome behind-the-scenes look at Joey's stunning Spain wedding, uploading clips and images from last weekend's family affair to her Instagram Story.

Last Saturday, King, 24, tied the knot with husband Steven Piet, 32, on the Spanish island of Mallorca inside a fortress that was built in 1628. And Kelli, 31, was there to document all of it.

After sharing a cute clip with her grandmother ahead of the big day, Kelli uploaded a video of herself and Joey toasting each other pre-wedding. In the clip, over which Kelli wrote that she was "way too excited and took all the cringey older sister videos," Joey rocked a baby blue dress as the two sisters held wine glasses.

After Kelli asked Joey what the significance of the day was, the actress replied, "Oh today? It's just my wedding day," prompting the sisters to clink their wine glasses together.

Kelli then uploaded some shots from the wedding rehearsal — including polaroids of herself and a sunset pic of her and her own date enjoying some cocktails. "Is it a hard launch if you're already married," she wrote over the image of the two drinks.

Her next Instagram Story featured a dinner-table selfie with the bride and groom — Joey in her Oscar de la Renta ballgown and Piet in his white tux with a nice black bow tie.

"I brought Oscar de la Renta to the table because I know that one of its creator-directors, Fernando [Garcia], was a huge fan of Joey," stylist Jared Eng — who is also a longtime friend of the actress — previously told PEOPLE of the look.



In her caption for the photo Kelli wrote that Piet was "beaming" — which certainly appeared to be the case.

A beautiful family pic with the caption "the best day" was also shared on Kelli's Instagram Story, showing the whole King crew smiling with a gorgeous view of the mountains in Spain behind them.

Joey's big sister continued the behind-the-scenes look at the big day with a clip of the actress laughing loudly with a glass in her hand and her stunning wedding dress on.

With the caption "a special day for a very special girl," the clip showed Joey appearing to imitate a hilarious scene from the latest season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, where Robinson portrays a man named "The Driving Crooner."

Other snaps included a shot of the wedding ceremony taken from above, which Kelli had captioned, "One more bc this view was spectacular" and a photo of the bride, groom and bridesmaids Kelli and sister Hunter King — who both rocked custom gowns by Self-Portrait — as they all happily laughed.

The Bullet Train actress and her now-husband announced their engagement in February 2022, three years after they met when Piet directed two episodes of King's Hulu miniseries The Act. Since then, they've been busy planning their wedding day, which took place at the historic venue La Fortaleza in front of around 100 guests.

"We started this journey probably a year and a half ago," Eng recently told PEOPLE of the wedding planning, which began after the Joey and Piet shared their engagement news.

“We were looking for something unique and private and that felt grand yet intimate at the same time,” King told Vogue this week. “We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of The Great Gatsby. It’s historic without being dated. It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other.”

“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,” she added “We truly felt so perfectly present, and soaking in every detail was pure magic.”

“The best part was seeing all our friends who didn’t know each other just melting into one another and instantly connecting," King told Vogue. "We are surrounded by the best people, and seeing them all together was infectiously joyous.”

