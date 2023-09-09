Joey King Shares First Photos, Details from Her ‘Timeless’ Mallorca Wedding to Husband Steven Piet

To celebrate their wedding, the 'Bullet Train' actress shared special snapshots of her romantic festivities with her director husband

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE overseeing music, events and emerging content. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton, Jordan Turpin and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 12:42AM EDT
Joey King Shares First Photos, Details From Her âTimelessâ Mallorca Wedding
Photo:

Norman & Blake

Joey King had a destination wedding fit for a princess!

To celebrate their wedding weekend, newlyweds King, 24, and Steven Piet shared special snapshots of the joyous occasion. The Bullet Train actress' representative and stylist Jared Eng filled in PEOPLE on the gorgeous looks worn by the newlyweds.

Joey King Shares First Photos, Details From Her âTimelessâ Mallorca Wedding
Joey King said "I do" to new husband Steven Piet on the Spanish island of Mallorca, Sept. 3.

Norman & Blake

"We started this journey probably a year and a half ago," Eng said of the wedding planning, which began following the announcement of their engagement in February 2022.

King and Eng began with a search for the perfect gown that the bride could walk down the aisle in while escorted by her mother.

"I brought Oscar de la Renta to the table because I know that one of its creator-directors, Fernando [Garcia], was a huge fan of Joey," Eng continued, recalling how King searched through the designer's bridal collections and fell in love with one dress in particular, a classic ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and texture reminiscent of flowers.

Joey King Shares First Photos, Details From Her âTimelessâ Mallorca Wedding
The wedding venue was a 17th century Spanish fort.

Norman & Blake

“I knew instantly they were perfect,” King told Vogue of the outfits she chose for her nuptials.

"We flew to New York. It was me, her mother, her friend Sabrina ... and we tried on that dress and a whole bunch of other dresses," Eng recalled. "It got emotional. We all got teary-eyed, and we just knew it was the perfect dress."

The wedding venue, La Fortaleza was built in 1628 and is a historic fortress high on a hill. It afforded the newlyweds the perfect location to capture the sunset as they exchanged self-penned vows in front of around 100 guests.

Joey King Shares First Photos, Details From Her âTimelessâ Mallorca Wedding
The bride wore Oscar de la Renta throughout the course of the weekend.

Norman & Blake

“We were looking for something unique and private and that felt grand yet intimate at the same time,” King told Vogue of the venue. “We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of The Great Gatsby. It’s historic without being dated. It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other.”

The ceremony took place atop the fortress's lower-terrace swimming pool. "It's super romantic," Eng said. "If you could look it up, it's where Rafael Nadal got married."

“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,” King told Vogue. “We truly felt so perfectly present, and soaking in every detail was pure magic.”

For the reception, comfort was king, with Eng saying King intended to "dance until the wee hours of the night." For their first dance, the couple performed a choreographed number to Cat Power’s rendition of “Sea of Love.” King changed into a shorter dress paired with sneakers for the number.

King's two older sisters, Kelli King and Life in Pieces actress Hunter King, acted as bridesmaids, wearing custom gowns by Self-Portrait. Hunter's gown featured a cape, while Kelli's had spaghetti straps with feather detail on the back.

Joey King Shares First Photos, Details From Her âTimelessâ Mallorca Wedding
The brides older sisters Kelli and Hunter King wore. custom gowns from Self-Made.

Norman & Blake

As for the groom's wedding attire, Piet, who directed the 2015 indie movie Uncle John, wore a suit by Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli, with the jacket monogrammed on its inside with his name and the wedding date, per Eng.

King told Vogue of her wedding festivities, “The best part was seeing all our friends who didn’t know each other just melting into one another and instantly connecting. We are surrounded by the best people, and seeing them all together was infectiously joyous.”

