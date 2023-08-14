Joey King Says Upcoming Wedding to Steven Piet Will be ‘A Little Non-Traditional’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“It's just exciting to represent who you both are as people and in front of all the people that you just love so much,” 'The Kissing Booth' star says of her upcoming wedding ceremony

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
and
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Updated on August 14, 2023 02:32PM EDT
Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Joey King is ready to say “I do” to fiancé Steven Piet, but don’t expect a conventional ceremony for the couple.

The Kissing Booth star, 24, spoke to PEOPLE about wedding plans and her partnership with Hill Pet Nutrition for NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign on Thursday.

“I mean, it's funny, because we don't have too many traditions in our families that we are doing,” King says, adding “we have some unique things that we are hopefully starting as traditions, that it's a little non-traditional in the wedding, but it's very cool to kind of combine your backgrounds growing up.”

Joey King Steven Piet, Three Dots and a Dash restaurant
Joey King Steven Piet, Three Dots and a Dash restaurant. Joey King/Instagram

King adds that she “grew up very relaxed Jewish" and Piet “grew up relaxed Catholic,” noting “we're not religious people at all, and just incorporating those kinds of traditions that happen in those kinds of weddings. It's just exciting to represent who you both are as people and in front of all the people that you just love so much."

As PEOPLE reported last month, the Bullet Train star celebrated a bachelorette party with friends and family at a winery in Napa Valley, California wearing a white veil and a halterneck dress. She later shared several photos from the fun (and wine-fuelled!) occasion on Instagram.

King, who got engaged to Piet, 30, in February 2022, was seen in a wine seller holding a glass with one arm raised in the first snap.

Joey King, Steven Piet arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“OHHHHHHHH SH******* ,” King captioned the photo, adding a bride and eggplant emojis. 

The second photo of the carousel showed King with her veil on, posing in her creamy-yellow dress. She took her wine-tasting to the next level in a third photo, where she stood on a platform inside the Cakebread Cellars winery.

A final photo showed the Going in Style star holding up a boxer briefs shaped cookie with a bulge in the icing.

"Ahhhhhh😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥" fellow actor Taylor Lautner wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post, adding “JOEY” hours later.

On her Instagram Story, King’s sister, actress Hunter King, 29, reposted a photo of the actress on her Instagram Story writing, “Bride to be” across the snap with a diamond ring emoji.

King and Piet got engaged after three years of dating and shared photos from the proposal on Instagram. She first met Piet on the set of The Act, a 2019 Hulu miniseries. He directed two episodes, which earned her an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe nomination.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King captioned the post. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

