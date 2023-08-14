Joey King Raves About ‘Insane’ Bachelorette Party and Boxers-Shaped Cookies with ‘Icing Bulge’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joey King had a blast at her bachelorette party.

The Bullet Train star, 24 — who got engaged to fiancé Steven Piet in February 2022 — shared some behind-the-scenes details with PEOPLE, gushing that her sisters perfectly planned the soirée, which was held last month at the Cakebread Cellars winery in Napa, California.

"They did such an amazing job, so I felt so showered with love," she says, adding that things got a little wild.

"It was insane. We went wine tasting, my sister threw up. It was hilarious," continues King, who spoke to PEOPLE at the Pasadena Humane Society, where she was promoting her partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition for NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign to "spread awareness about the support needed for shelters across the country."

The actress also addressed the eye-popping cookies she showed off on Instagram at the time. Mixed within a carousel of photos from the party was a snapshot of King holding a cookie in the shape of a pair of boxers, complete with a visible bulge.

"I think one of my favorite pieces of the puzzle were these cookies," she tells PEOPLE of the cheeky confections, made by Frosty'z Bakery by Jaeden.

"She made these cookies that were shaped like boxers that had a little icing bulge in them. It wasn't a giant penis cookie. It was just a very tasteful representation, and they were delicious as well," King shares. "So that was one of the more memorable parts because it was just so funny, but also, I'd never seen anything like that before.”

Joey King had an interesting assortment of cookies at her bachelorette party. Joey King Bridal/Instagram

Not only were the cookies well-endowed, but they tasted great too, the Kissing Booth star adds. "They were so good. Because I hate when desserts are beautiful and they don't taste good. These were amazing," she declares.



In her bachelorette party post, King also showed off more highlights from the fun event, including a photo of her posing inside the wine cellar with a glass in hand and a white veil in her hair.

“OHHHHHHHH SH******* ,” the bride-to-be captioned the post, adding bride and eggplant emojis.

King also shared a hilarious TikTok video from the celebration, showing her and her friends all dressed up as different "Famous Steves."

“I love all my Steve(n)s 🥰,” King wrote as a nod to her director fiancé, 32.

In the clip, two of her friends strutted toward the camera wearing black turtlenecks and blue jeans à la Apple founder Steve Jobs. Another pal did an homage to Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, sporting aviator sunglasses and a black wig while sliding on their knees with an electric guitar.

King, of course, dressed up as her very own Steven, donning a polo shirt, pants with suspenders and sneakers in a tribute to Piet. Other well-known Stevens making an appearance included Family Matters' Steve Urkel, late wildlife expert Steve Irwin and Jackass star Steve-O.

King met Piet when he directed two episodes of her 2019 Hulu miniseries The Act, which earned her first Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. In March 2022, after three years of dating, King announced she was engaged to Piet. She shared photos of the sweet proposal on Instagram, including a shot of the couple kissing and a close-up of her gorgeous ring.

Steven Piet and Joey King got engaged in February 2022 after three years of dating. Jacopo Raule/Getty

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King poetically captioned the engagement post. "I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

