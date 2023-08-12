Joey King Compares Joining Taylor Swift Onstage at Her Eras Tour to Taking an 'Ice Bath'

Joey King is speaking candidly about her experience joining Taylor Swift on stage in front of thousands of fans.

The Bullet Train actress, 24, appeared onstage during Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July, when she was joined by Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner to debut the music video for the singer's track "I Can See You."

While speaking with CNN on Friday, King explained just what it felt like to be embraced by tens of thousands of Swifites during the tour stop. “That’s a different level,” she said of the experience. “It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000 plus people.”

“I was like, ‘Bring me on stage?’ [And Taylor] was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like, ‘You did not tell me I was going on stage,’” King added, noting: "I started sweating and freaking out and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you.”

King also compared the feeling of seeing the large crowd to taking an "ice bath," which she said was the "best way to describe" the ordeal.

“It just takes your breath away and you’re genuinely caught for breath," she explained. "It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating.”

Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner share the stage at the Eras Tour. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

The actress, who previously starred in Swift's 2011 visual for "Mean," told CNN that joining forces again for the star's latest video was "an immediate ‘yes’ for me."

In the video, Lautner, 31, King, and Cash, 26, all joined forces to help Swift, 33, take back her album Speak Now, which marked the most recent addition to her growing catalog of re-recordings.

Earlier this week, Swift told fans during her final Los Angeles Eras Tour show that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next re-release she plans to drop.

"The last time that I was so pleasantly surprised by some stuff that you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be re-recording," she said. "That was something that I expected to be just a me thing, just a personal thing."

"Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music," Swift added onstage. "The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced ... that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100 percent behind me ... I will never stop thanking you for that."

"And so now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she then said, unveiling the cover art and release date.

The project arrives on Oct. 27, and will include five "From The Vault" tracks, which Swift told fans on Instagram are "so insane."