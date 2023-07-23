Joey King Celebrates 'Bachelorette' in Napa Valley — See The Photos!

Joey King is one step closer to getting married!



The Bullet Train actress, 23, donned a white veil and chic halterneck dress she celebrated her "bachelorette" with friends and family at a winery in Napa Valley, California — later sharing several photos from the fun (and wine-fuelled!) occasion on Instagram Saturday.

In the first snap, King — who got engaged to fiancé Steven Piet in February 2022 — was seen in full party mode in a wine cellar, with a glass in hand and her arms raised.

“OHHHHHHHH SH******* ,” the bride-to-be captioned the fun photo, adding a bride and eggplant emojis.

Joey King Bridal/Instagram

Still sporting her veil in the second photo of the carousel, King posed up a storm in the stylish creamy-yellow dress. Proving she took her wine-tasting duties very seriously, a third photo showed King standing on a raised platform inside the Cakebread Cellar Winery.

But it wasn't all sipping wines and striking poses, a final photo showed the actress holding up a very cheeky cookie in the shape of bathing shorts — with a rather rude shape iced onto it!

Hunter King Shares Photo of Sister Joey King. Hunter King/Instagram

King’s sister, actress Hunter King, 29, reposted a photo of the actress on her Instagram Story writing, “Bride to be” across the snap, along with a diamond ring emoji.

Hunter shared several other photos from the occasion, including a tote from Cakebread Cellars and another snap of the cookies guests had enjoyed with a caption that hinted she had been heavily involved in planning the event.

"@frostyzbakerybyjaeden brought my cookie dreams to life for @joeyking bachelorette," she wrote over the cheeky baked goods.

Hunter King posts photos from Joey King's bachelorette party. Joey King Bridal/Instagram

Representatives for King did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fellow actor Taylor Lautner was clearly delighted by King's celebrations, adding two comments to her Instagram post. "Ahhhhhh😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥" he wrote, before adding a further comment, "JOEY," several hours later.



The actress met fiancé Piet, 32, when he directed two episodes of her 2019 Hulu miniseries The Act, which earned her first Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations. In March 2022, King revealed she got engaged to Piet, after three years together, as she shared photos from the proposal on Instagram.

Piet was a producer/director on King's 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which she played the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King captioned. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

