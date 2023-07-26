Joey King and Her Friends Dress Up as Famous Steves as a Nod to Her Future Husband at Napa Bachelorette Party

Joey King is celebrating her bachelorette party in style!

The Kissing Booth actress and her friends all dressed up as different ‘Famous Steves’ as part of her bachelorette celebrations in Napa Valley, California.

King, 23, shared a TikTok – created with her pals – on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“I love all my Steve(n)s 🥰,” King wrote – as a nod to her fiancé, director Steven Piet, 32, who she got engaged to in February 2022.

“Bachelorette theme. Show us your best Steven,” King captioned over the beginning of the video. The actresses’ first two friends strut towards the camera both dressed up as “Steve Jobs x2”, the Apple inventor, in his signature black turtleneck and blue jeans.

Next came an ode to Steven Tyler, Aerosmith’s lead singer, as King’s pal dressed in blue aviator sunglasses and a black wig while sliding on their knees with an electric guitar.

Another friend opted for the popular children’s program character, Steve from Blues Clues, complete with a “handy dandy notebook,” while someone else portrayed Steve Irwin, in khaki with a fake crocodile.

More Steves included Jackass entertainer, Steve-O and the Family Matters' character Steve Urkel in signature glasses and suspenders from the hit 1980’s sitcom.

Last but not least, King dressed as her future hubby-to-be, Piet with an added caption: “The groom duh”.

The Bullet Train actress also shared several photos from the rest of the bachelorette party celebrations at the Napa winery on Instagram on Saturday.

In the first snap, King was seen in full party mode in a wine cellar, with a glass in hand and her arms raised.

“OHHHHHHHH SH******* ,” the bride-to-be captioned the fun photo, adding a bride and eggplant emojis.

But it wasn't all sipping wines and striking poses, a final photo showed the actress holding a very cheeky cookie in the shape of bathing shorts — with a certain shape iced onto it!

Fellow actor Taylor Lautner was clearly delighted by King's celebrations, adding two comments to her Instagram post. "Ahhhhhh😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥" he wrote, before adding, "JOEY," several hours later.

The actress met Piet when he directed two episodes of her 2019 Hulu miniseries The Act, which earned her first Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations. In March 2022, King revealed she got engaged to Piet, after three years together, as she shared photos from the proposal on Instagram.