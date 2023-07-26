Joey King and Her Friends Dress Up as Famous Steves as a Nod to Her Future Husband at Napa Bachelorette Party

The ‘Kissing Booth’ actress and her pals celebrated her husband-to-be Steven Piet by dressing up as the director and a slew of other well known Steves

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 26, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Joey King and Her Friends Dress Up as Famous Steve as a Nod to Her Future Husband at Her Napa Bachelorette Party
Photo:

Joey King/Instagram; Hunter King/Instagram

Joey King is celebrating her bachelorette party in style!

The Kissing Booth actress and her friends all dressed up as different ‘Famous Steves’ as part of her bachelorette celebrations in Napa Valley, California.

King, 23, shared a TikTok – created with her pals – on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Joey King and Her Friends Dress Up as Famous Steve as a Nod to Her Future Husband at Her Napa Bachelorette Party

Joey King/Instagram

“I love all my Steve(n)s 🥰,” King wrote – as a nod to her fiancé, director Steven Piet, 32, who she got engaged to in February 2022.

“Bachelorette theme. Show us your best Steven,” King captioned over the beginning of the video. The actresses’ first two friends strut towards the camera both dressed up as “Steve Jobs x2”, the Apple inventor, in his signature black turtleneck and blue jeans. 

Next came an ode to Steven Tyler, Aerosmith’s lead singer, as King’s pal dressed in blue aviator sunglasses and a black wig while sliding on their knees with an electric guitar.

Joey King and Her Friends Dress Up as Famous Steve as a Nod to Her Future Husband at Her Napa Bachelorette Party

Joey King/Instagram

Another friend opted for the popular children’s program character, Steve from Blues Clues, complete with a “handy dandy notebook,” while someone else portrayed Steve Irwin, in khaki with a fake crocodile.

More Steves included Jackass entertainer, Steve-O and the Family Matters' character Steve Urkel in signature glasses and suspenders from the hit 1980’s sitcom.

Last but not least, King dressed as her future hubby-to-be, Piet with an added caption: “The groom duh”. 

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Joey King and Her Friends Dress Up as Famous Steve as a Nod to Her Future Husband at Her Napa Bachelorette Party

Joey King/Instagram

The Bullet Train actress also shared several photos from the rest of the bachelorette party celebrations at the Napa winery on Instagram on Saturday.

In the first snap, King was seen in full party mode in a wine cellar, with a glass in hand and her arms raised.

“OHHHHHHHH SH******* ,” the bride-to-be captioned the fun photo, adding a bride and eggplant emojis. 

Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

But it wasn't all sipping wines and striking poses, a final photo showed the actress holding a very cheeky cookie in the shape of bathing shorts — with a certain shape iced onto it!

Fellow actor Taylor Lautner was clearly delighted by King's celebrations, adding two comments to her Instagram post. "Ahhhhhh😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥" he wrote, before adding, "JOEY," several hours later.

The actress met Piet when he directed two episodes of her 2019 Hulu miniseries The Act, which earned her first Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations. In March 2022, King revealed she got engaged to Piet, after three years together, as she shared photos from the proposal on Instagram.

Related Articles
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She Hasn't Married Fiancé Paul Bernon Yet: 'I Don't Want to Sign a Contract'
Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles
Sofia Richie Gives a Peek at Life as a Newlywed: ‘I’m Obsessed with Elliot’
âLove Islandâ Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are Engaged
'Love Island' Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are Engaged: 'Forever Wouldn’t Be Long Enough'
Joel Embiid marries Anne de Paula
NBA Player Joel Embiid Marries Sports Illustrated Model Anne de Paula in Hamptons Wedding Ceremony
Trae Young Wedding Photos
NBA Star Trae Young Marries College Sweetheart Shelby Miller in Beach Destination Wedding
Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore Engagement
‘One Life to Live’ Alum Kristen Alderson Is Engaged: 'I’ve Never Cried So Many Happy Tears'
Christine Brown engagement photos
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Engagement to Fiancé David Woolley with Photo Shoot: See the Pics!
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party
Nick Viall Is Not Giving Natalie Joy Wedding Dress Advice: She's 'Gonna Be Beautiful' (Exclusive)
Nick Viall Says Wedding Planning Has 'Been Fun' and 'Not Super Stressful'
Nick Viall Says Wedding Planning Has 'Been Fun' and 'Not Super Stressful' (Exclusive)
Joey King Bridal Shower in Napa- See The Photos!Â 
Joey King Celebrates 'Bachelorette' in Napa Valley — See The Photos!
Wedding Cake
From 'Garden Attire’ to ‘Colorful Formal’ Celebrity Wedding Planners Break Down Wedding Dress Codes (Exclusive)
Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, and Barbara Palvin attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Dylan and Cole Sprouse Wore Translating Headphones to Help with Hungarian at Dylan’s Wedding to Barbara Palvin
Liev Schreiber and his Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen are seen for the First time in the Hamptons just days after secretly getting married in the backyard of his home in Montauk, Hamptons
Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Enjoy Time in the Hamptons Ahead of Welcoming Baby
Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown Goes Wedding Dress Shopping
‘Halloweentown’ Star Kimberly J. Brown Goes Wedding Dress Shopping: 'I Felt Like a Princess!’ (Exclusive)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Husband Justin Mikita
Nick Bowden's wedding
New York Jets' Nick Bawden Is Married! Inside the ‘Dream Come True' Wedding at a California Winery (Exclusive)