Joey Chestnut Eats 62 Hot Dogs to Claim 16th Title in Nathan's Fourth of July Contest

Not even a massive rain delay could slow down Joey Chestnut.

After a rain delay set the Fourth of July Nathan's Famous Annual Hot Dog Eating Men's Contest at Coney Island, N.Y., back to 2 p.m. on the holiday, Chestnut took his place at the table to claim his title yet again.

And he succeeded.

In the 10-minute competition, Chestnut downed 62 hot dogs, besting the competition to claim his 16th title in this famous contest.

The men's contest, which was set to start at noon on Tuesday, was plagued by torrential rains and loud lightning ahead of its start. Several videos taken of the scene at Coney Island posted on social media show people hiding from the rain under umbrellas and covering themselves with plastic rain coverups and other items.

The storm broke just enough to allow for Chestnut to show off his famous eating skills — and down Nathan's famous dogs — and impress the masses just like he does each year. The 39-year-old's win also comes with the prize of the coveted Mustard Belt. Nathan's Famous noted in a recent tweet that Chestnut has consumed over 1,150 hotdogs at the competition since the contest began in 2004.

The women's contest went on earlier in the day as planned, with returning champion Miki Sudo — who captured her eighth title in 2022 — defending her title by eating 39 and a half dogs within 10 minutes.



At last year's event, Chestnut managed to eat 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes — all while taking down a protestor in the middle of the competition.

As he was devouring his 18th hot dog, a man rushed the stage wearing a Darth Vader mask and carrying a sign that read, "Expose Smithfield Deathstar," referencing pork supplier Smithfield Foods, according to animal activist group Direct Action Everywhere.

Joey Chestnut restrained a protestor who interrupted the 2022 Nathan's Famous Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

In a video capturing the chaotic moment, Chestnut wrapped his arm around the protestor's neck and held on until contest officials could get to them and take over. After the altercation, the soon-to-be champion calmly returned to chowing down hot dogs like a true pro.

"I was just confused. I didn't know what was going on. I thought someone fell into me at first. He moved more in front of me. It just happened really quick," Chestnut told the New York Post after the competition.

"When he got in front of me … I didn't know if he was gonna attack me. There was a little bit of panic, and that's why I grabbed him, and I wasn't sure — I didn't know how it was all gonna play out."

The men involved in the protest were reportedly arrested and charged with criminal trespassing charges but later released from jail, according to Direct Action Everywhere.